Next step for college sports following massive settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The winds are changing in college sports.

Not only have Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) given players a way to cash in on their success, but a new settlement with the NCAA will pay former students and clear the way for current and future athletes to be paid.

The settlement comes after a former collegiate swimmer filed a class action lawsuit, claiming the old rules that kept athletes from making money should have never been made in the first place.

NCAA accepts $2.8 billion settlement

Nearly $2.8 billion will go to thousands of former athletes dating back to 2016, but what happens next is still up in the air.

“With the swimmer doing this and getting the NCAA to settle out of court before it actually goes to trial, this is a huge deal for everybody, really, because it shows that the NCAA admits that athletes should have been paid for a very, very long time,” Dylan Buckingham, News 4 Sports Reporter said.

Some would say it was a long time coming for college athletes to get paid, but the question always hovering, how would they do it?

“It’s a win win situation for athletes who have spent their time, their efforts trying to better themselves, their careers and things beyond sports,” Buckingham said. “But, you know, I don’t know how this actually helps the college landscape right now, because the way this looks long term, who knows if the NCAA can sustain something like this.”

While the settlement will award money to former college athletes, the structure for current and future college athletes is still a mystery.

The NCAA is a billion dollar industry, but the settlement means universities are adding thousands of athletes to their payrolls.

“I think the NCAA has not been proactive about anything on this,” Buckingham said. “I think they have sort of been reactionary on every front of this because they don’t really know how to govern it.”

Athletes in all sports would be eligible for payments and schools would be given the freedom to decide how that money is divided up among sports programs, which Dylan says could be the biggest problem.

“A lot of universities around the country rely on the money from college football to basically fund their entire athletic department for a calendar year,” Buckingham said. “That’s what’s really weird about this is you can’t govern all of college athletics the way you’re going to govern college football.”

The settlement isn’t set and stone just yet, the deal still must be approved by the federal judge overseeing the case.

We reached out to OSU and OU to get their take on the settlement. OSU provided the statement below.

“This decision represents a significant shift in the collegiate athletics model. We have been analyzing the situation every step of the way and are working to ensure Oklahoma State remains a leader within the new landscape of college athletics.” -Chad Weiberg, OSU Athletic Director.

OU referred us to the statement provided by the NCAA and the Power 5 Conferences.

“The five autonomy conferences and the NCAA agreeing to settlement terms is an important step in the continuing reform of college sports that will provide benefits to student-athletes and provide clarity in college athletics across all divisions for years to come.

This settlement is also a road map for college sports leaders and Congress to ensure this uniquely American institution can continue to provide unmatched opportunity for millions of students.

All of Division I made today’s progress possible, and we all have work to do to implement the terms of the agreement as the legal process continues. We look forward to working with our various student-athlete leadership groups to write the next chapter of college sports.”

