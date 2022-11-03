What’s next? Rutgers football offense remains a work in progress (or a huge question mark) ahead of Michigan game
What to think of the Rutgers football offense ahead of Saturday's Michigan game.
Which current Power Five opening is best suited for Bryan Harsin?
Former coach Derek Mason's Vanderbilt football tenure was insulted by Bryan Harsin at Auburn, according to a report.
Lane Kiffin says he's "extremely happy" at Ole Miss. That doesn't mean Auburn won't shoot its shot. But what if AU needs to look elsewhere?
One of the Big Ten's top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight. The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Georgia-Tennessee isn't just any game. So we reached out to writers who cover college football on the national scene for their prediction.
Joel Klatt was not happy with the number of SEC teams in the top 10.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Multiple teams from the first top four of the season have made the playoff in seven of eight seasons.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
Other coaches should resent Josh Heupel for how fast he has succeeded. He has made winning look so easy. And now, he's one win from No. 1.
MSU has suspended four student athletes after tunnel fracas at rivalry game
Our experts take turns picking all the Big Ten football games and six of the best national ones. #B1G
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar [more]
Clemson vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]