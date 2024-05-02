Next Race Industry Now webinar: Advanced safety protocols & strategic planning in the world of EV racing
Join us for Episode 449 of Race Industry Now: Advanced safety protocols & strategic planning in the world of EV racing by ESI Equipment. Wednesday, May 8 at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST: Click here to register.
With John K. Evans, President/CEO of ESI Equipment Inc & ESI Race Track Safety Services and Rickard Johannson, Chief Safety Officer, Swedish Automobile Sport Federation. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, Late Shift. No charge to attend.