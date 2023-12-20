Who is the next player LSU could sign?

LSU has gone 27-for-27 on early signing day as it has signed every player who was previously committed to playing for LSU. Now, we turn the page to see who could be the next signee in the 2024 class.

LSU has signed five offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class and they could add another one this Friday. Coen Echols is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound, four-star offensive lineman from Katy, Texas, where he plays for Katy High School.

It appears to be a battle of the Tigers for who will get to sign Echols on Friday. He is down to Auburn and LSU. 247Sports has posted multiple Crystal Ball projections for Echols to go to Auburn, and Auburn is a 96% favorite to land him per On3.

Coen is the next name on the board for LSU until the Tigers try to flip Dominick McKinley from Texas A&M. McKinley will not announce who he is signing with until February.

