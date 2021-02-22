What’s next for Philadelphia Eagles after trading Carson Wentz to the Colts

A dream marriage between the Eagles and Carson Wentz ended Thursday when Philadelphia sent the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that can turn into a first.

Where it went wrong

Maybe it was the statue, or the drafting of Jalen Hurts with a second-round pick, but it appears the lack of simple communication led to the erosion of a once-promising relationship. In Howie Roseman's mind, Jalen Hurts was drafted to be a career backup that could ensure the Eagles had a capable signal-caller in case Carson Wentz suffered an injury. Instead, it appeared that Roseman and the Eagles didn't trust Wentz, taking a quarterback with a vast group of offensive weapons still on the board. Wentz's play and trust in the system crashed and burned and we now sit here at a seismic rebuild.

What's next for the Eagles

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) takes the handoff from quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

At quarterback the Eagles still have Hurts and there's been talk of adding a quarterback to the mix. Whether that is a veteran quarterback or a signal-caller taken in the draft remains to be seen, but with Hurts as the only quarterback under contract, it'll be his show until the Eagles show us otherwise.

Complete roster rebuild

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a first down against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Eagles have moved on from DeSean Jackson and a host of other names could soon follow. There will need to be decisions made on players like Brandon Graham, Brandon Brooks, Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Derek Barnett, Nate Gerry, and a list of other big names.

