Next Pats: Why UCLA’s Demetric Felton could be the next Patriots backfield weapon

Why UCLA’s Demetric Felton could be the next Pats backfield weapon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a knack for finding running backs who make an impact in the passing game.

Kevin Faulk, Dion Lewis, Danny Woodhead, James White, and Rex Burkhead are the names that fit that description. Could Demetric Felton soon join that list?

The UCLA playmaker would bring the versatility Bill Belichick has coveted through the years in New England. Felton is capable of playing both the running back and receiver positions at a high level and would be a welcome addition to a Patriots offense that desperately needs to add explosiveness this offseason.

On a brand new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Felton joins Phil Perry to discuss what he brings to the table, and why he could be a perfect fit for the Patriots.

Next Pats Podcast - Why UCLA’s Demetric Felton could be the next Patriots backfield weapon | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Felton makes it clear he's willing to take on any role in order to help the team.

"Some teams think I'm a receiver, other teams think I'm a running back. That's perfectly fine with me because I want to do whatever is best for that team," Felton said. "I view myself as a guy who it doesn't matter what position I'm gonna be at it, I'm gonna make plays. Like you said, I'm a playmaker. Whether it's at running back or receiver, that's what you're gonna get."

But if Felton had to pick one position or the other, which would he choose?

"I would say running back because the running back gets the ball a little bit more," he answered with a laugh.

Felton also revealed the one NFL player he'd like to watch film with, and it's arguably the best dual-threat running backs in the league.

"I'll say Alvin Kamara, just because that's one of my favorite players," Felton said. "I just want to see the way he goes through film and what he looks at, and how he just looks at it to get better each week."

Not a bad guy to look up to.

Also discussed in the new episode: Bruce Feldman’s mock draft. Could the Patriots draft DeVonta Smith? Phil Perry breaks down his latest mock draft. And how the Patriots' grading system works.

