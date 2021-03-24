Next Pats: Why Purdue WR Rondale Moore is a great fit for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have had themselves an extremely active offseason, but the wide receiver position is an area they could look to improve during the upcoming NFL Draft.

One particular name Pats fans will want to monitor is Rondale Moore, an explosive wide receiver out of Purdue University. What Moore lacks in size (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) he makes up for with versatility and playmaking ability. Plus, we all know the Patriots' history of success working with undersized wideouts.

On a brand new Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry chatted with Moore about what will make him a productive wideout in the NFL.

"On the field, I think it speaks for itself," Moore said about his talent. "Obviously the versatility is exciting. And then as far as strengths, I would say is definitely just being very instinctive as a player, I'm very smart, tough, and obviously I can run. I think all those things make me a unique prospect." ...

"I can play in the slot and go run option routes, I can go outside and run a Bang 8 post for a touchdown, I can run past you, I can make you miss, I return punts, I return kicks. I do all those things and I have no problem with going in any system and fitting their scheme and doing what's asked of me."

Perry believes Moore could be a perfect fit for the Patriots and could be used in a variety of ways in the new-look offense.

"He's almost quarterback-proof in some ways, and that might be the type of playmaker that you need in this offense to go with Jonnu Smith, to go with Nelson Agholor, to go with Hunter Henry," Perry said. "Now, you have a real dynamic set of pass-catchers that can do a lot of different things. Yes, you love size, but you have the two tight ends. ... Somebody like Rondale Moore, you don't get that kind of athlete every day and if he's there in the second round, I think you have to jump at the chance to draft him."

