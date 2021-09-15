Next Pats: Why Mac Jones has a brighter NFL future than Zach Wilson

Next Pats: Why Mac Jones has a brighter future than Zach Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, two of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, are set to face off in a Week 2 matchup between AFC East rivals.

Jones was selected by the New England Patriots with the 15th overall pick while Wilson was taken by the New York Jets just behind Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence with the second overall selection. Both rookies will be looking for their first NFL win on Sunday.

There will be plenty of comparing the two throughout the Week 2 showdown, but the question is which young QB will be better in the long-haul? On a brand new Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry asks Mark Schofield of the Touchdown Wire who will have the brighter future.

"I'm comfortable saying Mac Jones," Schofield said. "Mostly because we have seen how they're going to use him. We have seen a knowledge and an understanding of this offense. Mac Jones seems incredibly comfortable in this offense. He seems to have a good command of it, and it's interesting hearing the discussions about how New England involves their quarterbacks in protections. I think that's an important thing for quarterbacks to be able to do. ...

I do think he has an extremely bright future.

Schofield adds that Jones has been put in a perfect position to succeed while Wilson will begin his NFL career with an unproven coaching staff.

"Mac Jones has that deep sort of knowledge and understanding of protections. It's something we talked about when they drafted him, it's something you saw on film in Alabama, he knows their strengths, their weaknesses. When he has to sort of bail and get away from pressure because they've got a blitz coming he knows they can't get blocked up. ...

"I do think he has an extremely bright future. I think Wilson is going to be a good quarterback, but as we've seen over the years -- Mike LaFleur might be a great offensive coordinator, but we don't have the track record of putting his players in a position to be successful. I think they've done a good start with it, but we know Josh McDaniels' offensive staff has done a very good job over the years of putting their players in a position to be successful. That, plus what we've see from Mac already makes me very excited about his future."

Also discussed on the new episode: Mark Schofield on whether Mac Jones will be taking more shots downfield going forward. How will Josh McDaniels tweak the offense to better fit Jones' strengths? How can the Patriots force Zach Wilson into making mistakes on Sunday? And former NFL tight end Logan Paulsen breaks down how the Patriots can use Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

