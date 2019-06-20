Next Pats Podcast: Tony Romo on Brady, Belichick and Gronkowski; Early Patriots roster projections
Next Pats Podcast: Tony Romo on Brady, Belichick and Gronkowski; Early Patriots roster projections originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
Tony Romo attended the Northeast Amateur Invitational at the Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island and took the time to answer a handful of questions from reporters.
2:02 - Phil Perry asks him about Rob Gronkowski's potential return.
5:58 - How will Tom Brady deal with a depleted offense?
9:07 - How much longer Bill Belichick might continue coaching?
14:37 - Phil also caught up with Patriots cornerback Duke Dawson, who despite missing the entirety of his rookie year, could end up being a key piece of New England's secondary.
23:46 - Phil goes through his 53-man roster projection, starting with the defense and the handful of new additions there.
29:11 - Phil gets into the offense Brady will be working with.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.