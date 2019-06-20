Next Pats Podcast: Tony Romo on Brady, Belichick and Gronkowski; Early Patriots roster projections originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tony Romo attended the Northeast Amateur Invitational at the Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island and took the time to answer a handful of questions from reporters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2:02 - Phil Perry asks him about Rob Gronkowski's potential return.

5:58 - How will Tom Brady deal with a depleted offense?

9:07 - How much longer Bill Belichick might continue coaching?

14:37 - Phil also caught up with Patriots cornerback Duke Dawson, who despite missing the entirety of his rookie year, could end up being a key piece of New England's secondary.

23:46 - Phil goes through his 53-man roster projection, starting with the defense and the handful of new additions there.

29:11 - Phil gets into the offense Brady will be working with.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.