Next Pats Podcast: Is Raiders QB Marcus Mariota a good fit for Patriots?

Next Pats Podcast: Is Marcus Mariota a good fit for Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need a quarterback, and one of the places to acquire one is the trade market.

We've already seen the Lions trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams in a deal that involved Jared Goff and multiple first-round picks going to Detroit.

It didn't make sense for the Patriots to give up that kind of haul for Stafford, but what about a smaller package for a quarterback like Marcus Mariota?

Mariota spent the 2020 season as the Las Vegas Raiders' backup quarterback. He is signed through the 2021 campaign.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that there is "legitimate and real interest" in Mariota on the trade market. Would the veteran QB be a good fit on the Patriots?

Phil Perry tackled this topic on the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast.

"I don't think (Mariota) is a top 10 quarterback, but here are the pros," Perry said. "He's 27 years old. He's still young. He is not that much older than Baker Mayfield. He is still someone with physical talent and you saw that briefly in one game this year for the Raiders when he came in for an injured Derek Car and he was electric. He looked like an upgraded Cam Newton. He was not running over people the way Newton did in his prime, but he could move and move in the pocket. He was accurate to all levels, he created yards with his legs when things weren't there. He threw a bad interception in that game and he threw one of the prettiest touchdown passes you'll see in that game. He had several throws down the field in tight windows that were make-you-get-out-of-your-chair and rewind the DVR types of throws. It was one game, I get it, but there's potential there. He did show it briefly.

Next Pats Podcast: Why the Patriots should NOT be looking for the next Tom Brady | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Story continues

"He's on a contract that has one year left for about $10 million. That is the key. You have the youth, the potential and the contract. One year for $10 million for Mariota or (Jimmy) Garoppolo for $24 million. ... Is Mariota versus Garoppolo the difference of bringing in a real wide receiver? Maybe not one of the top guys, but is the difference between Garoppolo and Mariota, is it between having Corey Davis -- who I think is a legitimate player and would work well here -- is it the difference between having that guy and not?

"If it is, you're becoming Titans North with Mariota throwing to Davis again. But would you rather have Mariota and Corey Davis or Garoppolo. If that's essentially what you're looking at it -- and it's more complicated than that -- but if that's what you're looking at, to me, the answer is easy."

Mariota is an intriguing target for any team looking to upgrade at quarterback. He has plenty of starter experience from his five seasons with the Titans, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2015.

The Patriots could use one of their 10 picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft to select a quarterback of the future. Either way, it would make sense to have a veteran on the roster capable of starting until that rookie is ready for the role. Mariota would be a good bridge to the next guy.

Also discussed in the new episode: Will Belichick’s team building strategy be expedited due to Brady winning another Super Bowl? Why the Patriots should not spend big money at the QB position, and more!

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: