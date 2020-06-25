Next Pats Podcast: Would NFL consider moving season to New England?

As other professional sports leagues scramble to find ways to resume their seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is taking a different approach with its 2020 campaign still months away.

The NBA plans to use Orlando, Fla. as a "bubble" starting in late July. But as of now, the NFL has no plans to follow suit with a bubble of their own. With COVID-19 cases spiking in several areas of the country -- including Florida, Texas, and Arizona -- it's fair to wonder how the league will proceed if several states continue to have high positive test rates.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Meanwhile, in the Northeast, coronavirus cases are decreasing. If that trend continues over the next couple of months, Phil Perry can't help but wonder whether moving NFL games to New England would be in the league's best interest. Perry posed the question to MMQB columnist and former Packers vice president Andrew Brandt on the latest edition of the Next Pats Podcast.

Listen and subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast:

"The bubble to me, it seems really difficult to pull off. But what if -- because there are pockets of the country, especially here in New England -- where the disease has been dealt with in a little bit different way and numbers have come down significantly ... It seems like a safer environment than say, going to Disney World," said Perry.

"As someone with your background -- vice president of the Packers, player agent -- when you're looking at this, would you ever envision a scenario where the league said, 'OK, we're not going to do the bubble thing, but we're going to head up to Boston, and Providence, and maybe even New Hampshire for the next couple of months and we're going to get as many games in as we can, and we're going to try to social distance, and we're going to ask these players to wear a mask because we just feel like the chances of them being infected is less up there than it is in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida.' Do you think that could ever be pulled off?"

Story continues

Brandt believes Perry's proposal is something the NFL should seriously consider.

"I think everything's on the table," Brandt answered. "I mean, I'm listening to you talk and I'm like, 'Yeah, let's put that on the table.' Because if we don't do that -- the way the NFL's been operating is business as usual. Free agency on time, draft on time, schedule release on time. The schedule release didn't even have any alterations to it. But what about all of these scenarios? They'd be stupid if they didn't go through this every day on Park Avenue."

Perry goes more in-depth on his New England "bubble" plan in the new episode. Also discussed with Brandt is whether the NFL will allow players to opt out and still get paid, how COVID-19 will affect the league's salary cap, and much more.

Check out the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network or watch on YouTube below:

Next Pats Podcast: Would NFL consider moving season to New England? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston