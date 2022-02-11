Next Pats Podcast: Mac Jones reveals where his trash talk skills come from

Next Pats: Mac Jones reveals where his trash talk skills come from originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was the star of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Not only did he go viral with his hilarious "Griddy" dance late in the fourth quarter of the AFC's win, he also provided some memorable moments with some friendly trash talk.

Most notably, Jones took aim at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay after beating him for a second-half touchdown.

“What’s up, bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” Jones told Slay. After Slay didn't seem to hear what Jones said at first, the young QB told him, "That was like training camp. When I torched y’all.”

A bunch of players were mic'd up for the game, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but no one in the league's official video provided more funny sound bites than Jones.

Where did Jones learn to talk trash like that?

Jones explained Friday on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's "Next Pats Podcast" with Phil Perry that it comes from the tennis court with his dad.

"Maybe as I get older it'll be better as I get more experience," Jones said. "I joked yesterday, my dad is the best trash talker ever. So he taught me everything I know about trash talking. He knows a lot about everything so that's just one of his many skills that he has."

Next Pats podcast: Mac Jones on Pro Bowl trash talk, Josh McDaniels leaving & offseason improvements | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Jones was an ultra-competitive player at Alabama and with the Patriots as a rookie, so it wasn't surprising to see his personality come out a little bit at the Pro Bowl.

Not only did we find out Jones is a pretty good trash talker, he's also gaining a bunch of new fans, even among his fellow players at the Pro Bowl.