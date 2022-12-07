Next Pats: What are the odds Bill O’Brien is running the offense next year? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense is struggling, to say the least.

Last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills was one of the low points of the 2022 NFL season for that group. New England's offense tallied just 242 total yards, went 3-of-12 on third down and scored only one touchdown in that 24-10 loss.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen voicing his frustration on the sideline, and players after the game, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, were not afraid to make candid assessments of the offense's issues.

And then, of course, the play-calling by Matt Patricia has received plenty of criticism. Going from Josh McDaniels running the offense to Patricia has been a major step down this season.

Replacing Patricia with a proven OC is one way to significantly upgrade the offense going into next year. Who might be the right fit for that role? Bill O'Brien, who was the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2012, is one potential candidate. He is currently the OC for the University of Alabama, but according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, O'Brien has interest in returning to the NFL.

"I think Bill is interested. I do. I think he's interested in coming back to the NFL. I think he's interested in potentially coming back here," Breer told Phil Perry on NBC Sports Boston's "Next Pats Podcast". "He's got a relationship with Mac Jones."

What would be the process in getting O'Brien back to Foxboro.

"My understanding is last year he sort of took the approach, I'm going to let Bill and Nick (Saban) handle this," Breer said. "And I think he would've been interested in coming back last year, but it was more so, if it's going to happen, Belichick and Saban are going to broker it. And if I do anything to sort of push it, then it's going to be dead anyway. I think that's a pretty smart way to approach it. I think his thing was, if I step in and try to force something -- if it's going to (happen), those guys are going to handle it. I think now it's probably in the same place.

"I think, to some degree, Bill and Nick have to handle this. I do know that O'Brien hadn't heard from them over the last year at all. I think it's an interesting thing to keep an eye on because there's a feeling that Alabama might want to turn over their offense a little bit again, and work to move the ball forward with their offense again. And for O'Brien, there's that feeling of, do I want to be back in the NFL, and wherever my next head coaching opportunity is going to come, if it comes, where's the best place for me to go to facilitate that. Being back in the NFL could do that. I certainly think there's a chance he could be back in the NFL in 2023. I still think a lot of the heavy lifting will have to be done by Belichick and Saban, because I don't think O'Brien is going to raise his hand and say, 'Oh hey, look at me over here. I wanna go there, please deliver me back to New England.' I don't think he'll do that. I think those guys would have to facilitate it. I think if they don't facilitate it, I think O'Brien could end up somewhere else in the NFL because I do think he's got a real interest going back to the league in general, not just the Patriots."

