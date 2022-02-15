Next Pats: The 'national perspective' on Mac Jones' rookie season

Glazer: What impressed NFL teams the most about Mac Jones in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When evaluating Mac Jones' rookie season with the New England Patriots, it's all about perspective.

From a statistical standpoint, the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a strong first-year campaign: He led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (3,801), touchdown passes (22) and passer rating (92.5; minimum 10 games played) while leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

But Jones' impressive play out of the gate earned him loftier expectations, and some believe Jones fell short of those expectations when he struggled later in the season (eight TD passes and seven interceptions in his final five games).

Those raised expectations can be viewed as a sign of respect, however. Joining Phil Perry on a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer relayed what other NFL teams thought of the Patriots' 23-year-old signal-caller.

"Did not play like a rookie. Weren't able to confuse him like they could confuse a lot of rookies," Glazer told Perry.

"They did a great job with Mac Jones. He definitely carried himself differently than most rookies would."

That's simple but powerful praise for Jones, who showed impressive composure and command of the Patriots' offense early in the season. New England entrusted its offense to Jones over 11-year veteran Cam Newton, so the team clearly didn't view the Alabama product as a traditional "rookie," either.

Jones has plenty to improve upon this offseason -- such as improving his athleticism and arm strength -- and will have to get familiar with a new offensive play-caller. But he already seems to be playing beyond his years, which is a great sign for the Patriots as they build around their young QB.

Check out Glazer's full conversation with Perry -- including Glazer's insight into Jerod Mayo's NFL head coaching future -- by subscribing to the Next Pats podcast or watching on YouTube.