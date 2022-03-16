Next Pats: Minor Patriots trade a sign of a big philosophical shift for Bill Belichick?

Next Pats: Minor trade a sign of a big philosophical shift for Bill Belichick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chase Winovich is gone, Mack Wilson is in.

The swap of linebackers drafted by the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns in 2019 may be on some levels a change-of-scenery type of move for both players, but is something deeper afoot in Foxboro?

On the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry is joined by Diante Lee of Pro Football Focus to foreshadow the schematic implications of the trade.

Noting that New England used an old school "okie" front in 2021 which asked inside linebackers to take on uncovered guards, Lee cited that size difference between the newly-acquired Wilson and Dont'a Hightower and Ja'Whaun Bentley, both of whom are unrestricted free agents.

Next Pats: Minor trade a sign of a big philosophical shift for Bill Belichick? | Download & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Wilson is much more of an athletic type of linebacker," Lee said. "He has his warts as a player, but one of the things that's not in his toolbox is lining up over an uncovered guard and just flying down the field. It would be silly to ask him to do that, which is why we should expect to see some changes from them schematically coming up."

Would Julio Jones make sense for Patriots?

In the "okie" front, an old school form of a 3-4 defense which traces to Bill Belichick's days under Bill Parcells with the New York Giants, defensive ends line up outside or on top of the offensive tackles. Outside linebackers are lined up even further outside, meaning the two offensive guards are uncovered.

"It's important to understand those differences between the okie and the tight front in the 3-4 is that when guards are uncovered, those linebackers have to have the size, the explosiveness, the power to take on those guards if they climb up to the second level," Lee said.

Story continues

Wilson is listed as 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, while Hightower is 6-foot-3, 260 and Bentley is 6-foot-2, 255. With or without Hightower and Bentley, are the Patriots going to be undergoing an overhaul to their defensive structure in 2022?

"Knowing how devoted to the 3-4 Belichick has been, you might see something closer to the Vic Fangio tree of the defense," Lee said. "Using bigger bodies on the interior, defensive tackles who can take on guards and tackles."

Also discussed in the episode: Why the Patriots could implement more zone defense next season, and how it could help slow down Josh Allen.

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: