Next Pats: Looking for future Patriots? Bruce Feldman breaks down 2021 'Freaks' list

Next Pats: Looking for future Patriots? Feldman breaks down 'Freaks' list

It's never too early to start looking ahead to next year's NFL Draft, is it?

With the 2021 college football season set to start in a couple of weeks, Phil Perry was joined on the Next Pats Podcast by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports to break down his latest "Freaks List" in identifying some of the nations most buzz-worthy players.

Are there any future New England Patriots on the list? That's too soon to tell, but one current Patriot made history on the Freaks List a few years back in Kyle Dugger, the first Division II player to be recognized, Feldman told Perry.

Later in the episode, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington joins Perry to discuss Thursday's preseason opener between the Patriots and the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.

Finlay said he doesn't expect to see much of Washington's notable players in the game beyond just a series or two, including quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Terry McLaurin or defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

"If I could get a prop bet that those guys have over or under 9.5 snaps, I would take the under," Finlay said.

Amid uncertainty with the futures of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson, Perry asks Finlay if there are any depth pieces on the Football Team's roster that could be worth a look to shore up the position on New England's depth chart.

Finlay said that while there might not be much help available at corner, Washington is strong elsewhere in the secondary.

"I don't see them carrying six safeties," Finlay said. "I could see maybe that scenario where they have a little bit of a surplus, and something happens there."

One depth corner with the Football Team currently is Darryl Roberts, originally a seventh-round pick (247th overall) by the Patriots in 2015 who's gone on to play five seasons with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

