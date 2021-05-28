Next Pats: How Julio Jones would help Mac Jones develop wth Patriots

Next Pats: How Julio Jones would help Mac Jones develop originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The addition of a healthy Julio Jones would immediately provide a major boost to any NFL offense. The star wide receiver could especially help out a young quarterback like New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

Julio Jones has been linked to the Patriots in trade rumors after making it clear he wants out of Atlanta. He would join Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith as notable pass-catchers added by New England this offseason.

Julio Jones not only would add an entirely new dimension to the Patriots offense, it also likely would help expedite Mac Jones' development. Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Phil Perry on a brand new Next Pats Podcast to discuss how.

"With all these young quarterbacks, we talk about that window. To take advantage of that window, the guy's gotta be rolling going into Year 2," Breer said. "Realistically, if you really hit on that pick, you're probably paying him after Year 3. That's what history tells us. [Deshaun] Watson got paid after Year 3, I think Josh Allen's gonna get paid after Year 3, [Patrick] Mahomes got paid after Year 3, [Jared] Goff got paid after Year 3, [Carson] Wentz. If you hit on that pick, you're paying him after Year 3.

"So that's what's interesting about it to me. That's how I think you tie the whole thing together. If you bring in Julio, you give yourself a better chance to have Mac really rolling going into Year 2, and now all of a sudden we can really take advantage of having that quarterback on a rookie deal window."

Breer adds that Julio's presence would help Mac quickly adjust to throwing into tighter windows at the NFL level.

"It's nice to be able to throw the ball up to Julio and just kind of say a prayer and he'll probably come down with it," Breer said. "It's also the equation with the other guys. Now, the way those windows tighten up going college to pro, maybe the difference is a little different now because there's one guy who's taking coverage with him. That's presuming that the Julio that we knew for nine years still exists, and I think that's a fair to question to ask of whether or not that's the case."

Also discussed in the episode: Breer on how NFL teams are working with players on making OTAs voluntary. How much has Bill Belichick adjusted to new practice guidelines? Will absence of some players during voluntary workouts impact the Patriots being ready for the start of the season? If the Patriots want Julio Jones, which NFL teams are they competing with? And Breer gives his opinion on what the final price for Julio would be.

