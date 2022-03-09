Next Pats: Finding defensive game changers for the Patriots in the draft

Next Pats: Finding defensive game changers for Patriots in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

From 2000 through 2013, Bill Belichick drafted at least one defensive player who'd go on to make at least one Pro Bowl for the New England Patriots eight times.

While there's promise in a few players drafted over the last two seasons -- namely Kyle Dugger and Christian Barmore -- it's been nearly a decade since the Patriots drafted a true game-changer on the defensive side of the ball (or offensive, for that matter). It also warrants mentioning that Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson, undrafted free agents, have made Pro Bowls for the Patriots in the meantime, but nevertheless.

On the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry is joined by Bucky Brooks of NFL Network to take a look at a few players from high profile programs who project as great fits for New England, including Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and Alabama linebacker Christian Harris.

Next Pats Podcast: Finding defensive game changers for the Patriots in the draft | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Both players declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following their junior seasons for the Tigers and Crimson Tide, respectively, and would both check off the box for the Patriots' defense getting more athletic.

Booth Jr., who stands 6-foot-0, 195 pounds, makes sense for New England because of his versatility, Brooks said.

"He's the right fit because versatility is such a big part of what the Patriots do on defense," Brooks said. "We heard for two decades the Patriots had defensive game plans that are like snowflakes. One week they're heavy man, the next week they're all zone. One week they're blitzing the next week they're falling off eight in coverage."

"When I look at Booth, he gives you the best of each of those worlds. He can lock up and play man to man, he can bump and run. He can play off and has great instincts and awareness, he has great route recognition skills, he has terrific ball skills. He can tackle on the edge, which is essential to when you're playing zone coverage."

Story continues

Harris, meanwhile, comes from a program coached by noted Belichick disciple Nick Saban. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Harris could fill the role of the last great linebacker the Patriots drafted out of Alabama 10 years ago in Dont'a Hightower.

"He's a traffic cop, meaning he's a great communicator," Brooks said of Harris. "He has a high IQ, he understands how to play in a defense that is multiple."

Also discussed in the episode: Is there any chance J.C. Jackson returns to the Patriots? Perry and Brooks also take a look at a player who could profile well for New England in the draft on the offensive side of the ball in wide receiver Jahon Dotson out of Penn State.

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: