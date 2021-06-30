Next Pats: Don Brown on what LB Cameron McGrone could do for Patriots

Next Pats: What rookie LB Cameron McGrone can bring to the table originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added another Michigan Wolverine to their defense in this year's NFL Draft, selecting linebacker Cameron McGrone in the fifth round.

McGrone reunites with Michigan teammates Chase Winovich and Josh Uche. All three Patriots were coached by former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Last season with the Wolverines, McGrone played in five games before an ACL tear in November prematurely ended his college career. The previous year, he racked up 65 tackles along with one forced fumble and 2.5 sacks in 11 games.

McGrone's first season in New England might be a redshirt year, but what can we expect from him when returns to the field? Don Brown joined Phil Perry on a brand new episode of the Next Pats Podcast to shed some light on McGrone's game.

Next Pats Podcast: Don Brown describes what freaky linebacker Cameron McGrone could do for Patriots | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

"The guy loves football. Absolutely loves it. Took over the Mike linebacker position in the second game of the year in 2019, had an outstanding season. He's 238, 237 pounds, but I know we had him running a high-4.4 40. The guy can flat-out run, the guy is a smart football player and I think he'll be a tremendous fit in Coach Belichick's system."

Brown also explained how McGrone compares to Uche, who was drafted out of Michigan in the second round last year.

"I think when you talk about Cam McGrone, you're thinking about a bonafide inside linebacker type that has sideline-to-sideline ability and some blitz ability," Brown said. "When you're talking about Uche, his pass-rush ability ... he's really a pass-rush phenom. That's really the role that we utilized him a lot."

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: