Next Pats: How does Malcolm Butler help the Patriots stop Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins?

Just as improbably as he left, Malcolm Butler is back with the New England Patriots.

On the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry takes a look at the move, a two-year deal worth up to $9 million which brings Butler back to his humble NFL beginnings in 2014, when he joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of NCAA Division II West Alabama.

Now 32, Butler didn't play in 2021 after initially signing a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, instead spending the season on the reserve/retired list. Does his addition following the departure of J.C. Jackson shore up New England's depth chart at cornerback? Perry isn't so sure.

"You could argue [corner] remains a glaring need for the New England Patriots, because again, a year away from football, into his early 30s, it's impossible to say exactly what Malcolm Butler will give the Patriots in 2022," Perry said.

During his final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, Butler matched a career-high with four interceptions and defended 14 passes, the third-most of his seven-year career. Some people Perry spoke with described Butler as "twitchy," with "still good instincts, still good ball skills" when he last took the field in 2020 and was still a "starting caliber corner."

But how will that hold up against some of the top NFL wideouts of today, including Tyreek Hill, whom the Miami Dolphins acquired on Wednesday?

"The Patriots still need speed on the field," Perry said. "They still needed more speed on the field before the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill."

Also discussed in the episode: Greg Cosell of NFL Films breaks down Mac Jones' rookie season and takes a look at three potential fits for the Patriots in the upcoming draft.

