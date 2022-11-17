Next Pats: Could Patriots offense have made big changes during bye week?

Should we expect big changes for Pats offense after the bye week? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots return to action Sunday vs. the New York Jets, and they'll hope to see a revitalized offense in the Week 11 matchup.

The Patriots offense entered the bye ranked near the bottom of the league in yards per game while also having the third-most turnovers. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones has been ineffective behind an offensive line that has struggled for most of the season thus far.

Week 10 gave the Pats a chance to rest up and reassess things as they look ahead to the second half of the campaign. It also gave Bill Belichick and his staff an opportunity to make some much-needed offensive adjustments. But just how much change can be implemented during a bye week?

Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel joined Phil Perry on a new Next Pats Podcast and recalled the most significant change of his playing career. He also weighed in on whether it would be realistic to make drastic changes to the Patriots' ailing offense during the bye.

Next Pats Podcast: How Bill Belichick can change the Patriots offense to get Mac Jones RIGHT | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

"I remember when I was in Kansas City in 2011, we got off to an 0-3 start and we were struggling," Cassel said. "It was against San Diego, we were getting drummed in the first half down by a bunch of scores. We came back and we tied the ballgame in the second half, and that gave us confidence. Then all of a sudden, we went on a four, five-game win streak.

"There's things that happened during that time that we learned about ourselves. We had some injuries to some of our key components both offensively and defensively, so we had to re-identify with who we were and what we needed to get better at. We were able to make that change midseason and that was probably the most dramatic (change) that I've been a part of."

Story continues

As for whether we'll see significant changes in the Patriots offense coming out of the bye week, Cassel says don't get your hopes up.

"You can make a lot of adjustments through self-evaluation. But at the same time, if you're expecting them to come in and run a whole new offensive scheme and do things you've never seen them do, I wouldn't anticipate that," he said. "There's too little time in the bye week. You get usually one or two practices leading up to the time off that you have from a recovery standpoint both mentally and physically. Then you start the next week and the gameplan.

"So there should be a lot of wrinkles, there should be maybe some different concepts they want to incorporate into the offense that they've maybe been working on the past few weeks. However, at the end of the day, you're still gonna see the core type of runs, the core type of plays that are part of this offense. Because that much of a dramatic change is not something they can do in this short period of time."

Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Also in the new episode: Perry shares his three-point plan for fixing the Patriots offense in the second half, and Cassel shares his thoughts. Also, Perry opens his Patriots mailbag.

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch it on YouTube below: