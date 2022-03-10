Next Pats: Any chance JC Jackson returns to Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The consensus top free agent cornerback available, it seems to be a forgone conclusion J.C. Jackson has taken his final snap with the New England Patriots.

Not so fast.

While the safe bet would still be that Jackson winds up elsewhere in 2022, Phil Perry explains on the newest episode of Next Pats Podcast that the possibility of a return for Mr. INT hasn't been ruled out.

Next Pats Podcast: Any chance JC Jackson returns to Patriots?

"The fact that he has not completely slammed the door shut, I think, is at least noteworthy," Perry said. "He did enjoy his time in New England, he did enjoy playing for Bill Belichick -- especially this past year, I know he had a blast."

The Patriots failed to use the franchise tag on Jackson, 26, by the March 8 deadline. He was willing to play on the tag, Perry said, but what Jackson really wants is to go somewhere he can settle in and be set.

"That doesn't get accomplished when you're on the tag, so now J.C. Jackson is one step closer to that kind of deal," Perry said.

A first-time Pro Bowler in 2021 after reeling in nine interceptions and defending a league-leading 23 passes, Jackson's market could be something in the range of $18 million per season, if not more, according to Perry.

"[The Patriots] did make him a contract offer midseason -- not an insulting offer, but not one that was enough for him to bite when he was that close to unrestricted free agency," Perry said. "He bet on himself, now he's there, and now he's going to get paid."

Later on in the episode, Perry is joined by Bucky Brooks of NFL Network. Before taking a look at some of the top draft prospects who could be good fits in Foxboro, they discussed whether or not keeping Jackson was a necessity. New England has a very strong history of plugging in undrafted cornerbacks under Bill Belichick, going all the way back to Randall Gay in the early 2000s, continuing with Malcolm Butler and Jonathan Jones and most recently, Jackson himself.

"They have a recipe and formula for developing defensive backs," Brooks said. "Because they're a team that traditionally plays so much man-to-man, they get these guys up and going, they play so much man-to-man that they run them into the ground and they let someone else pay them."

