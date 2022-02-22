Next Pats: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy on whether Mac Jones needs a No. 1 WR

Does Mac Jones need a No. 1 WR? Jerry Jeudy weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Do the New England Patriots need to find Mac Jones a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason?

The Alabama product had no shortage of weapons in college. As a starter in 2020, Jones had fellow first-round draft picks Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle at wideout and Najee Harris in the backfield. He also had Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy as his Crimson Tide teammate in 2018 and '19.

Jones didn't have the same kind of talent to work with during his rookie year in New England. Free-agent acquisition Hunter Henry proved to be a valuable end zone target for the young QB, but other offseason additions like wideout Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith failed to match expectations. And while Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne turned in solid seasons, neither is considered a true No. 1 option.

Bill Belichick and Co. might want to consider getting Jones some help as he prepares for his sophomore campaign. But does the 23-year-old really need a No. 1 WR in order to make a leap in Year 2? Jeudy joined our Phil Perry on a recent episode of the Next Pats Podcast to share his opinion on the situation.

“I feel like every quarterback in the league should have that, at least that one guy that he feels comfortable, going at and getting the ball to,” Jeudy told Perry. “I feel like they got great receivers over there, though." ...

“Probably in the media’s eye, they’re not good enough, probably because of stats and stuff like that,” he added. “Other than that, when I’m watching, I feel like they’ve got good receivers over there.”

The numbers don't exactly jump off the page for the Patriots' 2021 receiver group. Meyers led Pats wideouts with 866 receiving yards while Henry, a tight end, led with nine touchdown catches. Bourne topped the receivers with five.

Despite those less-than-stellar numbers, Jeudy believes the Patriots offense is in good hands.

“It’s not always about the stats. It’s about the scheme,” Jeudy said. “You’ve got to be in a good scheme and good position to be successful.”

