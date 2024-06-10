What next for Page and Wales? The pundits' views

Many of Wales' travelling supporters made it clear they no longer back Robert Page as manager after the national side's demoralising friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

Their message has clearly hit home with the Wales boss, who admitted to feeling "low" after Sunday's heavy defeat in Trnava.

“They (the fans) want me out. I completely understand," Page said after being booed for the second time in four days.

Page's side - missing many senior players - drew 0-0 with minnows Gibraltar last Thursday, and all after a 12-month period which included an embarrassing home defeat by Armenia and subsequent failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Senior figures at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have yet to comment on Page's position but said they “review each camp and reflect properly” after any international window.

Former Wales internationals have been having their say - with mixed opinion on whether it is time for a change in the dugout.

Malcolm Allen

"If the spirit isn't there, if the relationship with the fans isn't there, then they are huge cracks in the way we're moving forward. We need to be moving forward together," former Wales forward Allen said on S4C's Sgorio coverage of Sunday's game.

"It makes it hard for us to support him. A change needs to happen. Big decisions are going to be made in the coming weeks. I think the FAW have been thinking about it for some time and now he's made it difficult for himself to keep his job.

"I don't want to put the knife into him more than that so we'll see."

Allen, who won 14 Wales caps in the 1980s and 1990s, also pointed a finger at the players.

"The only aspect I'd question is how much [the result] hurt them. How much did it hurt them to concede those goals," he added.

"[Chris] Mepham and [Joe] Rodon (who missed the game) roll up their sleeves and they hate conceding goals. How much did it mean to the players against Slovakia to wear the red shirt? If they did try their best, then they are simply not good enough. At least we know that."

Danny Gabbidon

"I don't think Noel Mooney (FAW chief executive) will be too happy with what he’s seen results-wise over the last couple of games," former Wales defender Gabbidon told Match of the Day Wales.

"Off the back of the World Cup there were a few questions asked and a few changes made. Obviously then we haven't qualified for the Euros. So look, we are not in the place we want to be.

"We've been so successful over the last eight or nine years, qualifying for major tournaments and at the moment we’re not quite where we want to be. I'm sure they'll be looking at it, there will be questions asked.

"But if you are going to get rid of Robert Page, who do you bring in? This is the big question. I want to see him given another campaign, really. Hopefully we can improve on what we've seen over the last couple of games."

Gwennan Harries

"I wouldn't be surprised if there are talks behind closed doors on Page's future," said 56-cap Wales striker Harries on Sgorio.

"Even listening to his interview before the game, he was trying to justify and defend aspects of his performance that have been questioned before.

"His role is to be able to change and alter the pattern of a game at different periods. That's missing.

"Sometimes the players play for him. It didn't look like the players were on the top of their game against Slovakia by a long way, but there was no adjustment to the pattern of play or the system. It just didn't look up to the necessary standard."

And Harries said the spotlight must be on the players following Sunday's miserable second-half display.

"You've got to close people down," she added.

"That has to come from the player - you're playing for your country. Yes you're losing, yes it's difficult and I'm sure they feel for the manager. But do something about it. Work harder. Show more desire to close down.

"There are problems there with Page but the players have to take responsibility. That second half was disgraceful."

Wales went behind in the 44th minute against Slovakia and then conceded three more goals in the second half [Getty Images]

Rob Earnshaw

Earnshaw won 59 Wales caps and was an international team-mate of Page. He told Radio Wales Breakfast he had sympathy for the Wales boss.

"He sounds worried and I know Robert Page," said Earnshaw.

"He’s a very good manager and he’s done some excellent things for Wales, absolutely. But I thought the interview, the look on his face, he looked worried because he understands it.

"He’s a clever guy, he understands what’s going on, he understands the frustration - he’s as disappointed as the fans with the results.

"I think there are going to be conversations unfortunately. This is the moment where they do need to change or don’t need to change, I think those conversations will be happening over the next couple of weeks.

"Robert Page understands that there will be pressure. We can’t be in a position [we are in] now from the last few major tournaments and how Welsh football has progressed over the last 15 years."

Iwan Roberts

"We didn’t turn up in the second half [against Slovakia]," former Wales striker Iwan Roberts told Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast.

"You had one team that had something big to play (the European Championship) and the other team with players looking forward to going on their holidays.

"And the pressure is growing on Robert Page after what happened before the game against Croatia when Noel Mooney admitted he was looking at options if Robert Page was to lose his job.

"Certainly now he has the excuse if he wants to get rid of Robert Page after the last two results.

"If the two games we’d just played were competitive matches, I would say it would be time for Robert Page to leave his job.

"What I would say is that I sympathise with Robert Page. Look at the players who were unavailable – Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey. When they’re available there’s a completely different look to the team.

"What the last two games show is that there’s no strength in depth in the squad and it’s as simple as that."