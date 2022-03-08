What’s next for Packers after returning Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams?

The two biggest puzzle pieces fell into place for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday: Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay, and the Packers tagged Davante Adams.

What’s next after bringing back the team’s two best players? A lot of salary cap work for general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball.

After tagging Adams, the Packers are back around $46 million over the salary cap in 2022. Many more moves will be required to both get the Packers under the cap before the start of the new league year on March 16 and the start of the season in September.

But with Rodgers and Adams figured out, the team can finally put its master plan into action.

The Packers already restructured the deals of Kenny Clark, David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones, but much more is to come. The savings of those moves were essentially wiped out by tagging Adams.

Let’s run down what’s ahead for the Packers.

Extensions

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

QB Aaron Rodgers: His cap number currently is $46.7 million. The Packers must reduce that number drastically with an extension or restructure. The team could convert his base salary into a signing bonus and save without Rodgers’ help, but a major extension is the most likely outcome. Even with a market-resetting deal, it’s possible for the Packers to get his cap number down around $30-35 million.

WR Davante Adams: The Packers can’t have him counting $20.1 million on the cap all year, and Adams won’t want to play the 2022 season on a one-year deal. The answer? A lucrative but tricky extension. The two sides have until July 15 to get a new deal done. Expect it to happen, even if the Packers have to spend more than they’d like on a soon-to-be 30-year-old receiver.

CB Jaire Alexander: This one is in the works. Alexander’s cap number is almost $13.3 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Extending his deal (even with a top-of-market contract) will lower his number. This will happen before the start of the regular season.

Story continues

OLB Preston Smith: The veteran edge rusher likely earned a few more years in Green Bay with a strong 2021 season, and the Packers need to lower his $19.7 million cap number in 2022. An extension can accomplish both goals.

Releases

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

OLB Za’Darius Smith: Losing a great player wouldn’t be easy, but the Packers can’t handle his $27.7 million cap number, and a restructure or extension looks increasingly unlikely. He’ll have a strong market once released. The Packers would save almost $15.3 million in just one move.

WR Randall Cobb, K Mason Crosby and TE Marcedes Lewis: The Packers could save $10.4 million by releasing the veteran trio, but Rodgers’ return gives all three a much better chance of sticking around. It’s possible they’ll all end up in the restructure pile.

Restructures

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

S Adrian Amos ($11.98M cap number): Amos is a veteran leader of the secondary and a solid player overall. He has around $6 million worth of base salary capable of being converted into a signing bonus.

OL Billy Turner ($9.2M cap number): Turner can play almost every position along the offensive line, including both tackle spots. He’s valuable and effective, and Rodgers loves him. Converting around $4 million in base salary to a signing bonus would reduce his cap number.

DL Dean Lowry ($8.1M cap number): Lowry enjoyed a terrific 2021 season, and he plays a position lacking depth along the defensive line. Like the others, converting base salary could lower his cap hit this year.

Trades

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

QB Jordan Love: If Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is good for three or four years, Love – the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick – immediately goes on trade alert. The Packers won’t get cap savings from trading, but getting back a Day 2 draft pick could help Brian Gutekunst build out the rest of the roster with another cheap asset. Should the Packers trade Love? We discussed it all here.

Free agents

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers aren’t going to be able to bring back everyone. It will be a pick-and-choose situation. Expect restricted free agent Allen Lazard to return on a tender, but from there? It’s anyone’s guess.

Among the team’s unrestricted free agents.

– LB De’Vondre Campbell

– CB Rasul Douglas

– WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

– TE Robert Tonyan

– OL Lucas Patrick

– CB Chandon Sullivan

– CB Kevin King

– P Corey Bojorquez

– DL Tyler Lancaster

– OLB Whitney Mercilus

– OT Dennis Kelly

– LB Oren Burks

– WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Can the Packers carve out enough cap space to bring back a player like Campbell, a first-team All-Pro in 2021? Or Douglas, a breakout star at corner? The fringes of the Packers’ roster might take the biggest hit as the team tries to reassemble the roster and stay in compliance with the salary cap.

1

1