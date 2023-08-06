What’s next for the Pac-12 and the Big Ten in conference expansion? Is the Big Ten done expanding?

The Big Ten continues to be aggressive in the conference expansion and realignment arms race, the Power Five conference adding Oregon and Washington on Friday night. But what does it all mean for college football?

There are now two super conferences in college football, with the Big Ten and the SEC clearly the dominant powers that be in the Power Five. And with an expanded College Football Playoff, that definitely matters.

After all, landing two or three programs in the College Football Playoff is now going to be not just the norm but the expectation for the Big Ten and the SEC. Especially with the Big Ten having added powerhouse programs such as USC and Oregon, the goal is not just to challenge the SEC but to regularly produce national championship contenders.

The landscape has changed dramatically in the past 48 hours. The Pac-12…and college football as well…will never be the same.

Rutgers Wire’s Kristian Dyer examined these issues with the New York Post and SNY on Saturday:

