What’s next for the Oklahoma Sooners after Brent Venables’ first Big 12 win

It took a bit longer than expected, but Brent Venables finally has his first win in the Big 12 as a head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners are now 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

So what does this mean for the rest of the season?

The hopes of contending for a Big 12 title in year one of the Brent Venables era have pretty much evaporated. Perhaps we all got a bit too excited during the Summer. There was never enough talent on this roster to win this version of the Big 12. So what’s left?

There are three things that need to happen for me to consider this season a success.

First, make it to a bowl game. I don’t care how bad it gets, there’s no excuse for not going bowling this year. The Sooners need two more wins with five games remaining on the schedule to be bowl-eligible. That’s not asking for much.

Second, keep this recruiting class together. Per 247Sports, OU has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation. There are so many talented players in that class, and they absolutely have to be in Norman next year.

Third, they need to beat Oklahoma State. After all the talking Mike Gundy has done about OU and Texas moving to the SEC, losing to the Cowboys at home isn’t acceptable. With OSU losing to TCU, a loss to OU in November could very well knock them out of the Big 12 title race.

With Dillon Gabriel healthy, this Sooners team can beat every team left on their schedule. They may not have the talent to win the Big 12, but they can absolutely play spoiler for the next two months.

List

Social Media Reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 52-42 win over Kansas

List

Trojans fall, down goes Bama: College Football Power Rankings after a wild week 7

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire