What’s next for Oklahoma after losing out on 5-star linebacker?

Just a day after five-star, number 14 overall prospect linebacker Sammy Brown commited to Clemson, the Sooners are now working on what is next.

This is the second big piece at linebacker the Sooners were hoping to land who chose to play elsewhere after four-star Peyton Pierce committed to Ohio State.

Now, we know the Sooners are still in contact with Pierce so a flip is always possible.

Could a flip also be possible for Brown? It’s possible but unlikely. As of right now, he’s scheduled to be in Norman for the ChampU BBQ, and it’s unclear if he’s canceled that visit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, would Brent Venables recruit against his old team after a player has committed there? He previously didn’t but I think he would in this scenario since he’s now been gone for a little more than a year.

So, if the Sooners can’t flip either of those prospects, what do they do next? Some names we’ve heard recently are three-star Michael Boganowski, four-star tyanthony smith, and more recently, three-star Easton Baker.

None of those three bring the same notoriety as a five-star, but one thing Brent Venables knows very well is linebacker play. That’s something I would just trust him on regardless of their rating.

So let’s break down each player, starting with Boganowski.

Advertisement

Some people see him as a hybrid. He’s 6-foot-2, 200 pounds from Junction City, Kansas, an area Venables has had some success in. The main competition in this one will be Kansas State. According to On3, the Sooners hold a slight lead.

When talking about Oklahoma, he told Rivals a week ago, “They are going to the SEC, and they have made it clear that I am a priority. Coach Brent Venables is a winner, and it would be cool to play in one of his defenses.”

Tyanthony Smith’s recruitment is going to be a dogfight. He’s a highly-talented player from Jasper, Texas. He’s 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and several schools are after him, with Texas and Texas A&M appearing to be Oklahoma’s main competition.

Easton Baker is a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker from Tooele, Utah. He’s a name that has come up quite a bit recently. As of right now, Washington State looks to be the Sooners’ main competition. He was originally committed to BYU and will be in Norman for the ChampU BBQ on June 16.

Advertisement

More Recruiting!

Texas Tech WR commit Ivan Carreon predicted to flip to Oklahoma by On3 Another prediction favors the Sooners for 2025 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson Sooners land official visit from talented 2024 IOL Oklahoma offers four-star WR and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon Oklahoma Sooners make top 10 for big 2024 IOL

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire