What’s next for Nick Saban after shocking retirement from Alabama?

Even the morning after, it just feels like we are all waiting to wake up from a bad dream. The man who has been the symbol of Alabama football for 17 years has finally decided to end this chapter in his book and move on from Alabama football. No words or gestures can ever truly thank Saban for what he has meant to the University of Alabama, the city of Tuscaloosa and so much more.

The two prevailing questions are what’s next for Alabama football and what’s next for Nick Saban? I think within the next 48 hours, the University of Alabama will have their next head football coach. Saban, however may be a longer process as there is no reason for him to rush into anything.

My leading instinct has always been that Saban has wanted to give being a media personality a crack. From the Allstate commercials to Pat McAfee appearances, he has been working on his brand for quite some time. It is expected by many that ESPN and College GameDay are going to send the kitchen sink at the greatest coach of all time to get him on their air waves. However, FOX Sports and all of the big dogs in the industry will make a run at him.

College football is a young’s man game, and the 14 hour days at 72 years old just simply gets to be a lot. If he is getting similar money from TV networks or more, then it makes sense why it may have been time to make the move. Even as he leaves Tuscaloosa and begins a new chapter of his life, Saban’s heart and home will always be in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Lee Corso can stay on the College GameDay as long as he wants, ESPN sources tell FOS, but the network has long eyed Nick Saban as Corso’s possible successor.@achristovichh and @MMcCarthyREV on Saban's retirement ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 10, 2024

