When is the next NBA playoff game? When do the NBA Finals start? Important dates to know

The NBA Finals are almost here, as the Boston Celtics have already punched their ticket.

And as you may have noticed, there are no hoops scheduled for Wednesday, following the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. The Mavs still lead 3-1 in the series.

So when is the next NBA game? And when do the Finals start? Here's what to know.

NBA Finals start date

The NBA Finals start June 6, as the Celtics will take on either the Mavericks or Timberwolves.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Finals, per NBA.com.

Game 1: June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game 2: June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game 3: June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game 4: June 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Games 5-7 are only if they are necessary.

Game 5: June 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game 6: June 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game 7: June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, awarded to the NBA's champion each year, at the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Where are the NBA Finals this year?

The Finals will take place in Boston, the home of the Celtics, and either Minneapolis (if the Timberwolves win the Western Conference finals), or Dallas (if the Mavericks win).

When is the next NBA playoff game? When do the Mavericks and Timberwolves play next?

With the Mavericks leading the Timberwolves 3-1 in the Western Conference finals, their next meeting, Game 5, is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, in Minneapolis. It will air on TNT.

If necessary, Game 6 will take place June 1 at 8:30 p.m. and Game 7 will be June 3 at 8:30 p.m. Both games will air on TNT.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When do the NBA Finals start? When do the Mavs, Timberwolves play next?