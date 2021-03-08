What is the next move for the Steelers heading into free agency?

Technically, the 2021 NFL offseason is still a week away but the Pittsburgh Steelers have already had one of their busiest offseasons under general manager Kevin Colbert. The team has already seen the retirement of two players, the restructure of two of the team’s best player’s contracts and are still potentially looking at issues with the salary cap going into March 17.

So what’s next? The exact amount of money the Steelers have or don’t have to spend is still up for some debate. the final salary cap numbers but a quick internet search show the team may have several million in cap room already. Or not.

We have already outlined some players who could be released to save cap space but all of those same players could find themselves being called in to restructure their contracts to trim more space. The return of Ben Roethlisberger should be motivating for the rest of the team to do their part to make perhaps one final push for a Super Bowl.

If you were a guy like David DeCastro, Steven Nelson or Joe Haden, are you willing to step up and move some money around to help field a competitive team this season?

