Stephen Ross has indeed been talking to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in recent days, per sources. But not to coach the Dolphins.

Ross, a major Michigan benefactor, wants Harbaugh to stay in Ann Arbor. And Harbaugh is actively talking to the powers-that-be about a new contract.

It makes sense. A year after he took a haircut from his current employer, Harbaugh has leverage. And he’s using it, openly toying with a return to the NFL and potentially getting a big raise to remain where he is.

It’s smart for Harbaugh. On the heels of his best year at Michigan, why not cash in? Especially if he can convince the school that he’s willing to cash out.

Besides, his most viable NFL option — the Raiders — may end up sticking with the guy they have.

Next move for Jim Harbaugh could be an extension at Michigan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk