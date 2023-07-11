Next Men Up: These 11 Cowboys primed to takeover big roles

It’s a dog eat dog world in the NFL. In most cases, the competition is fierce but friendly. Veterans know their job is not just to perform, but to help in the development of younger players who could eventually push them for playing time. As the goal of each player is (normally) to win as a team, the overall talent level of a club’s depth is an important part of reaching that end.

It’s not always friendly, but the camaraderie of the league in general lends itself to this mindset more often than not. For the Dallas Cowboys, that would be highly beneficial in 2023 because there’s are many veterans currently on the 90-man roster who have expiring deals and the money is earmarked for the select few big-name veterans.

While teams can use accounting magic to make anything work, the Cowboys will likely sacrifice some veterans in order to carve out big chunks of cash for Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Here’s a look at who could be a cap casualty of that chopping of the pie, and which young players are primed to replace them.

This one is fairly obvious. A first-round pick, Smith will allow a dynamic duo for one year but he’s the nose tackle of the now and the future. Perhaps there’s a role where Hankins, already pretty cheap, sticks around on a year-to-year basis, but Smith is the man in the middle in very short order.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy one as it may not wait until 2024. Bland’s five interceptions after filling in mid-year for an injured Lewis may have given him the leg up to start in the slot in 2023. There’s little chance Lewis is brought back on a third contract no matter what, even if he wins the job for the time being.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The assumption is that Gilmore has at least one year left in the tank after his resurgent 2022 with the Colts. It’s already apparent Dallas feels they got a steal in Scott the same way they got one with Daron Bland last draft. If Gilmore shines, maybe he returns, maybe not. If he struggles, Scott may get the opportunity sooner rather than later.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is a really interesting case because not only is Pollard a UFA at the end of the year, the entire backfield is composed of four UFAs and two rookies. Vaughn and Hunter Luepke are newcomers but Pollard (franchise tag), Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and FA signing Ronald Jones are all on expiring contracts. Vaughn will never be a lead back, but he could be a different kind of alternate back for Dallas.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Making a couple assumptions here as Tyler Smith is likely the solution, especially if that’s where Dallas plays him this season. They’ve indicated that’s the initial plan, but if he moves inside to guard and that becomes permanent, then Waletzko would be the likely in-house candidate to be the left tackle of the future.

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Farniok was selected as a late-round interior offensive lineman. On ST duty as a rookie, he played 11 snaps in the final game of the year at center. Last season he filled in at left guard on several occasions. While Biadasz made the Pro Bowl as a replacement last year, he’s been pretty average. If that doesn’t improve or if Dallas won’t accept that beyond 2023, Farniok is one of several low-pedigree possibilities for 2024.

DE Sam Williams, Jr. :: Dorance Armstrong

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was a second-round pick in 2022 who came on as the season progressed. In his final eight games (including playoffs) he accrued his four sacks. Meanwhile Armstrong, who signed a two-year deal prior to last season, started off strong but tailed off. He had eight sacks in his first 11 games but just 0.5 sacks in his final eight. As the third edge behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, fans will most likely continue to see Williams snaps, and opportunities, increase.

Safety Israel Mukuamu :: Javon Kearse

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Some might expect to see Donovan Wilson listed here, but he’s the hybrid safety in a three-headed attack. When it comes to being the box defender, it would not surprise if last year’s surprise nickel corner returns to safety to take on the role Kearse has played in the last several seasons. Mukuamu is going to earn snaps; being Kearse’s shadow makes sense as CB seems so crowded.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It would behoove fans to pencil in prime UDFA signing Bell as someone who will step into one of the two roles. He has the size and speed to do both, but his extremely-small sample size of 15 snaps last season saw the majority of those at free safety. He’s an insane athlete who can produce big plays.

CB Kelvin Joseph :: Trevon Diggs

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

It’s like a one in a billion chance the Cowboys don’t at the minimum franchise tag Diggs if they don’t reach a long term agreement. It’s also a longshot that Joseph fixes his reputation and earns a longer stay in Dallas. Joseph is actually in the mix for the free safety role, but it’s hard to identify a third young corner to go with Bland and Scott as future replacements.

Right tackle 2024 Draft Pick :: Terence Steele

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Look, there was no way I was putting Josh Ball here. If Steele doesn’t return, the club is likely going shopping.

