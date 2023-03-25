What’s next for each member of the Eagles’ 2022 NFL draft class?

The Eagles will look much different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.

Thanks to some draft night deals, Philadelphia finished with five draft picks during the 2022 selection process.

Still, GM Howie Roseman took advantage of a deep undrafted free agent class and had three players see critical snaps during the regular season.

The Eagles lost nine critical contributors during the first wave of free agency due to the yearly NFL salary cap crunch and a looming contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With offseason workouts less than a month away, we’re looking at what’s next for Philadelphia’s five-man 2022 draft class and three undrafted free agents.

Round 1 (No. 13) Jordan Davis, DT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

13 games/5 starts

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

Philadelphia had four free-agent defensive tackles, and Davis will surely be a starter in 2023.

What’s next:

With Javon Hargrave moving on to the 49ers, Davis will assume the role of starter heading into the 2023 season.

Davis will be expected to provide a dominant presence up front with Fletcher Cox, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Milton Williams on the roster.

Round 2 (51) Cam Jurgens, OL,

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

17 games/0 starts

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason.

What’s next:

Jason Kelce returned to Philadelphia on a one-year, $14 million deal, meaning Jurgens will not make his first NFL start at the center spot.

Story continues

Philadelphia hasn’t signed an offensive guard in free agency, and if they don’t make a splash pick during the draft, Jurgens will slide to right guard as a replacement for Isaac Seumalo.

Round 3 (83) Nakobe Dean, LB

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams.

Dean played with an edge and showed potential during the preseason, and he’ll be a likely starter in 2023 with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White both exiting in free agency.

What’s next:

Dean will start at the middle linebacker spot opposite Nicholas Morrow, and Philadelphia will look for the second-year talent to establish himself as a defensive leader.

Dean must show that he can shed blocks while playing with the same explosiveness, anticipation, and attention to detail that made him an all-time great in Athens.

Round 6 (181) Kyron Johnson, DE

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Kansas pass rusher saw action in 16 regular season games, Playing 265 of his 283 snaps on special teams.

What’s next:

Johnson has some potential as a pass rusher but sits behind Patrick Johnson at the SAM linebacker spot, and we’ll have another tough training camp.

Johnson will hope that Philadelphia avoids drafting a SAM linebacker in the draft while hoping that Sean Desai plays Haason Reddick more at the defensive end spot in 2023.

Round 6 (198) Grant Calcaterra, TE

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts, while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Dallas Goedert and other pass catchers.

What’s next:

The Eagles like to employ two tight end sets, and Calcaterra is a more polished pass catcher than Jack Stoll. If Philadelphia stands pat at tight end, Calcaterra will have a chance to excel as a second pass-catching tight end in the Eagles system.

Reed Blankenship, S, -- B

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

What’s next:

Blankenship has all the tools to be the Eagles’ starter at free safety alongside the newly signed Terrell Edmund.

Blankenship will look to improve his pass coverage while taking the next step as a physical safety for Sean Desai.

Britain Covey, WR -- C

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The former Utah wide receiver saw action in all 17 regular season games with zero starts.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

What’s Next:

Covey will look to improve in the return game after an entire NFL offseason spent honing his skills. Covey made plays on offense at Utah and will look to carve out a role on offense under new coordinator Brian Johnson.

Josh Jobe, CB

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

What’s Next:

Philadelphia re-signed James Bradberry and extended Darius Slay while signing cornerback Greedy Williams in free agency.

Jobe will continue to see snaps on special teams while working to lock down the fourth or fifth cornerback spot.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire