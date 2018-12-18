Next Manchester United manager: External caretaker 'doesn't make sense' says Gary Neville as United scramble to replace sacked Mourinho

Gary Neville has questioned Manchester United's managerial plan, claiming that overlooking current assistant Michael Carrick to bring in an external caretaker manager "doesn't make sense".

United sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday morning after a 3-1 humbling at the hands of Liverpool left his side struggling to even make the top four. Mourinho will receive a pay-off in the region of £24m.

It is understood that the club will place Carrick in temporary charge but only for the next 48 hours, when an external candidate will be brought in to see out the season.

That unusual strategy was broken to Neville, a Manchester United legend, live on air on Sky Sports and he reacted with surprise as the details unfolded.

"I think it might have made sense to just hire the manager in two days' time," he said.

"It doesn't make sense that to me.

"Michael Carrick knows the football club inside out, he gets the club. We've seen in the past where managers have taken the job until the end of the season and it's theirs to lose.

"Michael is committed to coaching, the players respect him and ​Michael will get all the support from the people inside, the fans will always support the manager of the football club."

Michael Carrick was Jose Mourinho's assistant but has been overlooked as caretaker (Getty)

Neville himself tipped Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino up as the "ideal candidate" to replace Mourinho in the longer term.

"I was fortunate enough to spend two or three days at Tottenham's training ground and for me he just feels like the most ideal candidate.

"Manchester United have tried managers who have won European Cups, managers who have won leagues, managers who have a solid grounding in the Premier League.

"M view is they ned someone who follows the three key principles of that football club which is promoting youth, entertaining football and winning football matches.

"People say he hasn't won trophies at Tottenham but for a net spend of minus £29m he couldn't have done more, he's done the most incredible job and I do think he is the outstanding candidate.

He is the individual I think who fits the profile of what Manchester United need.

You look at his performance levels and the style of play you look at the way he carries himself in public and private, for me he just feels like the most ideal candidate."