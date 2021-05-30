What next for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola?

Pep Guardiola and the Champions League trophy - REUTERS

Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday means the club are still waiting for their first Champions League title and Pep Guardiola has now gone 10 years since he managed a club to victory in the competition. It will also likely usher in some soul searching and questions as to how they can make the leap from challengers to European Cup winners. Here are the key issues that City will have to address over the summer.

What now for City and Pep Guardiola?

In the short-term, a well-deserved holiday. Guardiola mentioned before the final that he has not seen his father Valentini for some time. “Now I want to go home, with my family,” he said on Saturday. “For a long time I didn’t see them, take a break of one or two weeks and after, we will start with the club, (decide) with the club what is the best for the next years and this is what we are going to try to do.”

In practice, that means issues like how do you replace Sergio Aguero?

Guardiola, understandably, took obvious delight in having easily won the Premier League title without an overwhelming contribution from a specialist centre-forward - Aguero had four league goals, Gabriel Jesus nine - but he admits that life would be easier with one in his ranks. That has led to City being linked with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, the two most high-profile strikers who may move this summer. However, it is not completely certain that either or both will exit their respective clubs, leaving this very much a priority for City this summer. Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings have also both been mooted as potential targets.

Where does Raheem Sterling stand after the final defeat?

The England forward had appeared to have fallen out of favour with Guardiola in the second half of the season and his start in Porto was all the more surprising given that it was his first in the Champions League since the last-16 first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of February. Saturday was just Sterling’s second in the knock-out stages of the Champions League this season. Sterling was not alone in enduring a poor night against Chelsea but he, arguably, had more to lose than any of his team mates. The forward has two years remaining on his City deal, and reportedly expects a new one to match the £320,000-a-week contract recently signed by Kevin De Bruyne. Whether City still make such an offer this summer remains to be seen and Sterling could well be sacrificed as part of City’s rebuilding.

Raheem Sterling was underwhelming as he was shackled by Reece James in Porto - SHUTTERSTOCK

What else is on City’s agenda for the summer?

As always, City find their names linked with a host of big European targets but it does seem as though this summer will see City more active than usual in the market. Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is, certainly, one realistic target while the performance of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the final suggests a left-back - such as Atalanta’s Robin Gosens - will be in their sights.

Veteran Fernandinho, whose exclusion against Chelsea caused such shockwaves, is likely to be offered a one-year deal, such is his influence at the club, but City have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria in their quest for a long-term defensive midfield replacement. In terms of outgoings, as well as Sterling, reports suggest Riyad Mahrez, Jesus and Aymeric Laporte could all be sacrificed as part of team restructuring, although Mahrez had a stunning campaign and his departure would be a major shock.

Will Guardiola change his methods after another tactical disaster?

The decision not to play a holding midfielder - for the second time in 61 games this season, he started without Fernandinho or Rodri in that role - will go down as one of the all-time Champions League Final blunders. It even eclipsed last summer when Guardiola switched to a back five against Lyon and was soundly beaten in the quarter-final.

The City manager refused to say afterwards whether he regretted his decision but, it is safe to say, he will not. This sort of tactical micro management and constant adjustment is very much part of Guardiola’s DNA and, as he frequently points out, when it works he is labelled a genius. When it does not, as it clearly did not on Saturday, he is pilloried for “over thinking.” There is no way Guardiola will change, or become more conservative, on the back of this setback.

Will Guardiola be desperate to avenge this defeat?

Of course. By his own admission, 12 months ago, Guardiola’s motivation was lacking but talks with City’s owners in the autumn led to a new contract, which ties him to the club until 2023, and an inspired performance by the coach and his players that carried them to a third title in five years and the Champions League final. Yet the Champions League remains a curious Kryptonite for modern football’s managerial Superman. In nine attempts since he last won the competition in 2011, he has now lost a final, four semi-finals, three quarter-finals and once in the last 16. It is hard to see Guardiola resting until he has lifted it for a third time as a manager. “It’s a dream being here, unfortunately we could not win,” said Guardiola after the defeat. “It’s the first time for most of us in this club, we tried and we couldn’t do it. We will work hard to come back one day … we will come back in the future stronger.”