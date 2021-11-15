Next man up: Vikings S Camryn Bynum
Minnesota’s defense has had to play without the help of key veterans recently.
During the bye week, the Vikings placed CB Patrick Peterson on IR. Also, the Vikings placed S Harrison Smith on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Smith has been out the last two games.
With Smith out, Vikings S Camryn Bynum has made the most of his new role. Bynum intercepted a pass in his first NFL start in Week 9. Bynum sacked Chargers QB Justin Herbert this week.
Bynum has a PFF grade of 90.5 thus far. Without accounting for snaps, that makes him the highest-graded safety for 2021. The Vikings can’t ask for much more from a backup defensive back.
‘I think I’ve shown I can be a reliable player in this league,” Bynum said on Monday.
Smith has yet to be activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list. If Smith continues to miss time, expect Bynum to continue to have a big role on the Vikings defense. Even with Smith healthy, Bynum may have played his way into the defensive back rotation.