Next man up: Sun Bowl coordinators adjusting to new personnel after opt-outs

The first, obvious thing to notice about the opt-out list for Friday's Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl is how large it is.

Six Oregon State players, including the Beavers' first two quarterbacks, aren't with the team this week. Notre Dame's list of players not available is more than twice as long, as 13 players, including both starting tackles, most of the receiving corps and the starting quarterback.

Here, though, is the next thing to consider about the opt-out lists: Every name on it means a chance for someone else. All those exits have a corresponding door for a new face to walk through.

"That’s the nature of college football right now, it’s a next-man-up mentality," said Jon Boyer, who is serving as Oregon State's offensive coordinator for this game. "Wherever there’s uncertainty there’s adversity and uncertainty there’s also opportunity. That’s been our motto.

"We’re excited to see some of these younger players who maybe haven’t been in those key starting lineup roles. They’ve been preparing all year and now it’s their time to rise to the occasion."

The coordinators were philosophical about their situation at Tuesday's press conference for the upcoming Sun Bowl, finding different ways to express an "it is what it is" mantra fused with "next man up."

The opt outs most dramatically affect the Notre Dame offense, which won't look much like what its put on the field most of this year.

"It's a whole new offense," Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli said. "We have three starters returning, two of those starters have only started three or four games.

"Everybody else will have the opportunity for their first start in a game of this magnitude. You have to go back to your basics, your foundation, you install one stuff from training camp.

"The fortunate thing is you have a lot of time to prepare for a game like this, so you can get stuff in. We have smart kids at Notre Dame, those guys will be able to go out there and execute. As far as how much you can put in, we can put in enough but we're going to lean on the things we're best at."

An upshot of that is that Notre Dame's offense with new starting quarterback Steve Angeli will be familiar with each other.

"All those guys (Angeli's) going to go out there with, it's not like he had a chance to go out and play with the starters, so those are the guys he's been practicing with," Guidugli said.

"Those guys are going to be equally excited, this means a lot to those guys who have their first opportunity to start. The motivation is there for those guys to go out and perform well. I don't think Steve is thinking about who is playing in front of him or outside, he's worried about going in and executing the game plan."

For many of the players moving up into the starting lineup, this game will be a preview of next season.

"The biggest thing is we kept a really good corps together," Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "With the exception of three or four, the unit we'll put on the field on Friday will be the unit that will play for us next year. That is a challenge for the guys, there are no excuses, it's their unit now and they have to step up and defend a really good Oregon (State) offense.

"No. 2, it gives young people the opportunity to step up, to say, 'I haven't played as much but I've been working all year.' These bowl practices give them a chance for exposure among their peers, to show that they can play at the standards and contribute. There are a lot of positives that can come from it as well."

The list of Oregon State starters missing the game is shorter, the biggest name on the defense opting out is linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold as well as defensive backs Akili Arnold and Jermod McCory, and the Beavers will be giving several players their starting debuts.

"I'm excited for a couple of guys who are going to get a chance to show the world who they are, they have this stage to do so," Oregon State defensive coordinator Anthony Perkins said.

"We have young guys who are hungry, they are ready, they've been preparing, they are chomping at the bit and I can't wait to watch them."

That's the opportunity that the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl offers.

