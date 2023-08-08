Next man up: Here is a look at Auburn’s top targets following Jalewis Solomon’s commitment

Auburn’s 2024 class got stronger over the weekend, as four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon announced his commitment to the Tigers over South Carolina.

The commitment is a huge win for Auburn, as they now have a top-25 class in both the On3 and 247Sports rankings. The Tigers have the SEC’s eighth-best recruiting class to date and have the fourth-best class in the nation based on average grade per commit.

As Hugh Freeze would tell you, Auburn can not be satisfied. He and his staff will find ways to make this class stronger before Early Signing Day, which is set for Dec. 20.

Which recruits have the best chance of committing to Auburn? We took a look at which players are trending toward the Tigers based on predictions from On3 and 247Sports and compiled a list of the top ten players to watch as the month of August prepares to hit its middle stages.

Here are ten players to keep an eye on as high school football season begins.

Dimitry Nicolas

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 3-star DL Opa Locka, Florida Auburn: 93% None

Dimitry Nicolas has been a quiet target for the Auburn Tigers, but they feel great about landing him. Nicolas is coached by former Tiger Junior Rosegreen and received a prediction to Auburn back in July from On3.

Jayden Coleman

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 3-star CB Phenix City, Alabama Auburn: 31.5% None

Auburn struck out with one player named “Coleman” from Phenix City, but they are not going down without a fight. His recruitment has been quiet recently, but he told On3 last September that he “feels more at home” with every trip to Auburn.

Kaleb Harris

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 3-star S Alabaster, Alabama Auburn: 34.2% South Carolina

Hugh Freeze has a way of making a strong connection with in-state players and could lock in another with three-star DB Kaleb Harris. Harris hails from Alabaster and plays high school football for perennial power Thompson. One service has Auburn ahead, while another shows the Tigers battling with SEC foe South Carolina. It will be fun to watch his recruitment unfold.

Bradley Shaw

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 4-star LB Hoover, Alabama Alabama: 23.8% None

Shaw is the state of Alabama’s No. 7 prospect for the 2024 class and is the second-highest uncommitted prospect behind Jordan Ross of Vestavia Hills. Shaw recently visited Auburn during Big Cat Weekend and says that the Tigers are staying persistent in their pursuit of him. Alabama and Notre Dame have been Auburn’s top challengers, but Clemson has joined the mix after extending an offer to him on July 30.

Steve Mboumoua

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 4-star EDGE Saint-Augustin de Desmaures, Qubec Auburn: 48.6% None

Hello, Canada! Auburn’s top prospect from “The Great White North” is an EDGE rusher from Quebec, Steve Mboumoua. Mboumoua’s recruitment is starting to heat up, as he has heard from Auburn, Alabama, and Florida to this point. He only has a rating from On3 and ESPN so far, so expect that to change as the season rolls along.

JaCorey Whitted

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 4-star TE McCalla, Alabama Auburn: 31.9% None

Jacorey Whitted is another top player from the state of Alabama that has received attention from Hugh Freeze. On3 has given Auburn an edge over Tennessee and Michigan State, while 247Sports has Arkansas and Mississippi State trending. According to Danny West of 247Sports, Whitted was supposed to visit Arkansas two weeks ago but failed to show. So his recruitment remains a mystery heading into the middle of August.

Reese Baker

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 3-star OL Madison, Alabama Auburn: 99.6% Auburn

The first recruit on this list that On3 and 247Sports can agree on is Reese Baker. Baker is a heavy favorite to commit to Auburn according to both sites, with Jax State and UAB being the Tigers’ only competition. Baker attended Big Cat Weekend and received a prediction from On3’s Jeffrey Lee on July 28. He could very well be the Tigers’ next commitment.

TJ Lindsey

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 4-star DL Bradenton, Florida Auburn: 82.2% Auburn/Texas A&M

Auburn has trended upward at a rapid pace over the last two weeks. He missed out on Big Cat Weekend due to a conflict with reporting to IMG Academy for the upcoming school year, but the Tigers have continued their pursuit. As of July 28, Texas A&M had a 52% chance to land him. Now, Auburn is the overwhelming favorite with an 82% chance according to On3.

Mario Craver

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 4-star WR Pinson, Alabama Auburn: 38.8% Florida

If you are a fan of Alabama High School football, you may want to keep an eye on Clay-Chalkville this season. The Cougars have six seniors in 247Sports top-45 rankings this season, four of which are in the top 30. Mario Craver is the top uncommitted prospect from Clay-Chalkville, and Auburn appears to be in a battle with Florida for his services. On3’s Corey Bender predicted in June that Craver would choose Auburn over the Gators, so that is something to watch.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Rating Position Hometown On3 RPM 247Sports Crystal Ball 4-star OT Santa Ana, California Auburn: 93.6% Auburn

Auburn needs an offensive lineman for the 2024 class, and DeAndre Carter may be the guy. Carter has made two visits to the Plains since receiving an offer on June 7. 247Sports reports that he could announce his commitment in the next week or two, so be on the lookout for another big-time commitment in the near future.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire