Next man up: Lakers reportedly set to formally interview another head coaching candidate

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for their next head coach has already been a roller coaster ride, but now the illustrious franchise seems to be taking a large step with an oft-rumored candidate.

NBA veteran and current broadcaster JJ Redick, who is currently on ABC’s commentary team for the ongoing NBA Finals, will formally interview for the job this weekend, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after University of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley turned down a six-year $70 million offer to helm the 17-time NBA champions, according to Wojnarowski. Hurley is expected to receive a massive contract extension to return to UConn in pursuit of a third-straight NCAA title.

Wojnarowski reported that Redick “understands and accepts” the Lakers’ attempt to bring in Hurley for the position. Now, as the second choice for the job, Redick could become the frontrunner with a strong interview.

Redick’s 15-year career as a three-point shooting specialist earned him respect throughout the league. The former Orlando Magic and L.A. Clippers player has been heralded as a rising star in the media world since his 2021 retirement.

JJ Redick of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

While he has no formal coaching experience, his rapport with Lakers superstar LeBron James is almost certainly a factor in his candidacy. Redick and James started a podcast earlier this year in which the tandem takes deep dives into the X’s and O’s of basketball.

According to Wojnarowski, Redick’s coaching focus would be on the Lakers’ young, developing players like Austin Reeves, Rui Hachumura and Max Christie. The franchise’s next head coach will likely soon be thrust into a post-LeBron world, as the legend will turn 40 during next season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.