What’s next for Mac Jones after promising rookie season

The 2021 season saw the New England Patriots start a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. Eight months after winning a national championship at the collegiate level, Jones was thrust into the NFL starting quarterback ranks.

Jones finished the season throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He went through the rookie highs and lows, experiencing every bit of life in the NFL. He had a big role in the Patriots’ seven-game win streak, one that propelled them into playoff position. However, he also struggled a bit during a time frame that saw New England lose three out of its last four regular-season contests — and then its only postseason appearance.

Looking at the bigger picture, Jones did what was asked of him. Now as he enters his second season in 2022, it’s all about taking the next step.

Jones proved he could be a solid, quick-throw quarterback. He excelled at intermediate passes. He also was able to make quick reads, which allowed his receivers to make things happen after the catch. The Alabama product was consistent in erring toward the safest throw, which allowed for low-risk, high-percentage plays. It was a formula that worked very well in the Patriots offense in 2021 — until New England faced the top offenses in the NFL. If anything, it was a continuation of how the Patriots ran their offense under Tom Brady. Though Jones’ version was somewhat watered down.

He needs to continue to be able to make those short and conservative throws, as well as develop a deep ball. One of the knocks on Jones is that he struggles to throw the deep ball — or doesn’t throw it at all. The NFL is a league that is very pass-friendly. The ability to throw the football deep is almost a necessity. Jones needs to work at perfecting the deep passes. If he can do that, that would be a huge improvement and another weapon in his arsenal.

Jones had a productive rookie season in 2021 and the groundwork has been set for him to have an even better season in 2022. As long as he avoids a sophomore slump, he should be able to provide the Patriots with stability as they look to get back to the playoffs once again.

