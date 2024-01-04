Who is up next on LSU’s 2025 recruiting board?

LSU gained a commitment from the No. 1 running back in the 2025 recruiting class, Harlem Berry, on Wednesday. Brian Kelly now has commitments from the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class.

So, who is next?

Next up is another No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class. On Saturday, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood will announce his commitment. As of now, LSU is a 92% favorite to land him per On3 and the Tigers have received multiple Crystal Ball projections to land him on 247Sports.

LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Penn State, Florida State and Oregon are the top seven schools that Underwood is considering going into his commitment date on Saturday. LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country, but if the Tigers can land Underwood, that will easily propel them to the No. 1 spot.

Underwood is not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class, he is the No. 1 overall player in the class.

