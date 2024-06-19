NEXT LEVEL: Drywater reflects on earning bronze rank, summer camp

Jun. 18—When Booyah Boxing's Melissa Drywater saw the chance to improve her coaching, she jumped at the chance.

"I am going to take every opportunity that comes my way to further my education and gain more experience as a coach so I can better coach my guys and girls," Drywater said. "There are a lot of coaches who are content with the minimal and I don't want that."

Recently the Tahlequah resident went to Oklahoma City for a class to raise her level of certification from green to bronze. Now that she is certified bronze, Drywater can coach the Junior Olympics.

Drywater was trained by Olympic coaches, along with seven other coaches from across the country. This class taught participants drills, and warmups and gave other important tips vital for training.

"Learning all the little tricks and secrets of the Olympic level and to gain that knowledge was a game changer," Drywater said. "What I take away from it is that the warmup, which is science-proven, prepares your boxer's body for combat. It's not only warming up the muscles but the joints. It is something a lot of the coaches around here don't know about."

Since going to that class, Drywater has been having her kids do a new dynamic workout. After starting the new workout, Drywater noted some of her boxers were sharper with their punches.

"Every practice, I have my guys do this warmup," Drywater said. "I have noticed that has increased their confidence because they are doing something Olympians do. Since Michael has been doing that, he has gotten so much sharper and crisper with his punches. I attribute it to that warmup."

Now that she has officially passed her certification, Drywater can attend the upcoming Junior Olympics in July. Along with helping with the judging and coaching, one of Drywater's boxers, Michael Drywater, will be running gloves for the competition.

While he isn't competing in the event yet, Drywater said it will give him good experience to see top boxers his age compete.

"This is exciting this is the top amateur boxers in our nation. We get to watch them compete and we get to be a part of it," Drywater said.

This summer, Drywater has turned her attention to focusing on her competitive boxers. While she can do that, Drywater observed it has taken some time away from her summer camp and nonprofit organization.

Last summer, Drywater started a youth boxing camp with 40 participants. This summer, Drywater was looking to trim it down and only has 15 boxers as it stands. She will accept up to five more boxers, but Drywater is looking for those more serious about the sport. She is also hoping to find an assistant coach to help give more attention to the youth program.

"I am trying to balance everything out. I want to focus on the completion level, those who really want to compete and go somewhere with it," Drywater said. "I want to devote my time to Michael and my other competitive boxers. I felt before I was giving all my time to my kid's camp and nonprofit and none to that side."

