Next level: Analysis of Tennessee’s signees
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Josh Heupel is in the process of finalizing his first signing class as Tennessee’s head coach.
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees
The University of Tennessee released videos providing analysis of players that signed with the Vols during the early signing period.
Below are videos with analysis of Tennessee signees.
Tayven Jackson
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Tayven Jackson
• Winning mentality
• Natural athlete
• Smooth in the pocket
Hear what @tayvenjacksonn2 brings to the QB room. pic.twitter.com/0kwjrGFLMF
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Brian Grant
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Brian Grant
• Freak athlete
• High-level intelligence
• Long + physical
Hear what @BrianGrant50 brings to the OL unit. pic.twitter.com/3I8OfGXLpg
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Kaleb Webb
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Kaleb Webb
• Vertical threat
• Wins the 50/50 balls
• Big, physical wideout
Check out what @kalebwebb3 brings to the WR unit. pic.twitter.com/Vip4f3qMYG
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Joshua Josephs
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Joshua Josephs
• Explosive, physical
• Leader
• Versatile
Get a peek at what @joshuajosephs2 brings to our defensive line. pic.twitter.com/Mcof1Hud4Z
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Chas Nimrod
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Chas Nimrod
• Dynamic, athletic
• Dual-sport athlete
• Vertical threat
Hear what @NimrodChas brings to our WR unit. pic.twitter.com/LUSgAfRdk0
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Elijah Herring
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Elijah Herring
• Explosive inside linebacker
• Midstate product
• Leader
Take a look at what @ElijahHerring12 brings to our LB unit. pic.twitter.com/pleOBwkgew
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Dylan Sampson
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Dylan Sampson
• Home-run ability
• Former track athlete
• Patience with the ball
Check out what @dylans21527 brings to our RB room. pic.twitter.com/FwVnuma2oP
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Squirrel White
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Squirrel White
• Speed
• Dynamic
• More speed
Check out what @squirrelwhite3 brings to our WR room. pic.twitter.com/EPqN5FbRlC
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Cam Miller
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Cam Miller
• Tennessee Mr. Football Finalist
• Elusive
• Effective in space
Check out what @Cameron2miller brings to our WR room. pic.twitter.com/8EtvMavs3G
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Justin Williams
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Justin Williams
• Power + speed
• Balance
• Big-play potential
Check out what @akajwill brings to our RB room. pic.twitter.com/d3YiQxOPtC
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Jourdan Thomas
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Jourdan Thomas
• Intense
• Physical athlete
• Great range + ball skills
A glimpse at what @jthomas1_ brings to our DB unit. pic.twitter.com/idCHT5YivR
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Dee Williams
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Dee Williams
• Elite athleticism
• Kick-return ability
• Ballhawk
Check out what @Des_williams4 brings to the DB unit. pic.twitter.com/L0eDsA4r1I
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Kalib Perry
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Kalib Perry
• Versatile
• Long and athletic
• Team-first mentality
Check out what @kalib_perry brings to the LB unit. pic.twitter.com/5Oh7drpTVx
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Masai Reddick
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Masai Reddick
• Versatile
• Physically dominant
• High-level character
Take a look at what Masai brings to the OL unit. pic.twitter.com/afRvser0sQ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Christian Harrison
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Christian Harrison
• Ball Hawk
• Aggressive
• High Character
Here's what @ChrisHarrisonI brings to our secondary. pic.twitter.com/52iGiq27NZ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Addison Nichols
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Addison Nichols
• Size
• Toughness
• Smarts
Check out what @ahnichols22 brings to our OL unit. pic.twitter.com/LD017EJLxt
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Mo Clipper Jr.
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Mo Clipper Jr.
• Elite athleticism
• Lateral quickness
• Leader
Here's what @moclipper brings to our OL unit. pic.twitter.com/AKhqSKShQd
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Jordan Phillips
𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Jordan Phillips
• Explosive
• Strong
• Focused
Check out what @jordan50OTF brings to Rocky Top. pic.twitter.com/im1OvwplZX
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
1
1