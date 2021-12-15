Next level: Analysis of Tennessee’s signees

Dan Harralson
·3 min read
Josh Heupel is in the process of finalizing his first signing class as Tennessee’s head coach.

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees

The University of Tennessee released videos providing analysis of players that signed with the Vols during the early signing period.

Below are videos with analysis of Tennessee signees.

Tayven Jackson

Brian Grant

Kaleb Webb

Joshua Josephs

Chas Nimrod

Elijah Herring

Dylan Sampson

Squirrel White

Cam Miller

Justin Williams

Jourdan Thomas

Dee Williams

Kalib Perry

Masai Reddick

Christian Harrison

Addison Nichols

Mo Clipper Jr.

Jordan Phillips

