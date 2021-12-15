Next level: Analysis of Tennessee’s signees

Reuters Videos

The Golden Globe Award nominations were announced Monday as cloud of controversy hangs over the group that hands them out. Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the contenders, in a year in which governing body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been criticized for having no Black members and in which longstanding ethical questions were raised over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios have influenced the choice of nominees and winners. NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner, leaving the format of this year’s ceremony unclear. Still, the Hollywood Foreign Press forged ahead with business as usual. This year’s top film nominees “Belfast”, writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s ode to his childhood in the Northern Ireland, and “The Power of the Dog,” director Jane Campion’s period western, received seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard," about the father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical "West Side Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza." In television, HBO’s "Succession” received a leading five nominations. HFPA PRESIDENT HELEN HOEHNE: “This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association….” The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did acknowledge the swirling controversy, saying the group has spent months (quote) “working to be better”. “We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance. We also have 21 new members, the largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history.” Despite these moves, major film and TV studios have tried to distance themselves from the Globes. Tom Cruise even returned the three Golden Globes he has won. Monday's nominations were met mostly with silence from studios and actors who normally flood social media with thanks and reactions.It is unclear whether any of the nominees will attend the January 2022 ceremony which had been one of Hollywood's biggest awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.