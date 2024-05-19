What’s next for the latest star recruit from Ky.? Jasper Johnson talks Mark Pope and more.

For all the change that has come for Jasper Johnson over the last year, an important constant remains.

He’s still one of the most coveted college basketball recruits in the 2025 class.

That much was clear this weekend during the third Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) session of the spring, which took place just outside Indianapolis at the Pacers Athletic Center complex in Westfield, Indiana.

Friday through Sunday was labeled as an “evaluation period” on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball recruiting calendar, which means college coaches and recruiters could attend events and watch prospects play.

Just about every high-major coach that came out to this weekend’s Nike EYBL session took in at least one of Johnson’s four games with Team Thad, his Memphis-based grassroots basketball program.

“I know a lot of coaches have been wanting to see me play in person, different schools and stuff like that,” Johnson said Friday evening after scoring 19 points and making four 3-pointers in a dominant Team Thad win. “It’s good, not only for me, but for my teammates as well. I know it’s an opportunity for them. They’re trying to pick up offers and take care of their families by hooping in front of these coaches, so it was a great experience.”

Johnson — a 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as a five-star prospect and the No. 11 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class — has been on the radar of those in the know in the commonwealth for quite some time already.

He’s the son of Dennis Johnson, the former Harrodsburg, UK and NFL player who serves as the head football coach and athletics director at Woodford County. Johnson’s high school career began with the Yellow Jackets, and he powered Woodford County to the semifinals of the Sweet 16 state tournament as a sophomore in 2023.

A move last year to Link Academy (Missouri) gave Johnson a prominent prep school platform where he can hone his skills.

Last season’s Link Academy squad also featured the following class of 2024 recruits: center James Brown (North Carolina), guards Labaron Philon (a former Kansas signee who is now going to Alabama), Tre Johnson (Texas) and T.O. Barrett (Missouri) and small forward Jalen Shelley (a former Arkansas signee who is now following Eric Musselman to Southern California).

“Really day in and day out at practice,” Johnson said of how last season at Link benefited him. “Going up against some really high-level guards … They pushed me each and every day to really, really help me become a better player. Also playing off the ball, really being able to impact the game without having the ball in my hands was really what helped me grow the most last season.”

As Johnson learned and developed at Link, his recruitment took on a full-blown status, with visits to the likes of North Carolina, Kentucky and Auburn, among other high-major schools.

But now, plenty is changing for Johnson, a smooth-shooting lefty who is among the EYBL leaders in scoring and assists.

He’s been thrust into a leadership role on Team Thad, a program that last year also featured Philon, Alabama power forward signee Derrion Reid and former UK signee Jayden Quaintance, who is now going to Arizona State.

“He’s been going in the right direction. He’s got a great family. He’s been in our program (for) three, four years, so he’s been going at the right pace,” Team Thad director and coach Norton Hurd IV told the Herald-Leader about Johnson. “He’s the best guard in the country. He’s the most elite guard in the country. Just his scoring and leadership, (he) does whatever we need.”

Johnson’s recruitment has also had some major shakeups of late: He released a paired-down list of 10 schools in his recruitment in January. But, four of the 10 schools that made that list — Kentucky, Louisville, Southern California and West Virginia — have all had coaching changes this offseason.

It was John Calipari who offered Johnson a scholarship to play at UK and hosted him for a February official visit. That visit came about a month after Johnson scored 37 points in a homecoming game at Woodford County that was well attended by members of the 2023-24 UK men’s basketball team.

Jasper Johnson plays with Team Thad on the Nike EYBL circuit. Johnson is a five-star combo guard recruit in the class of 2025.

Jasper Johnson plans to visit new Kentucky basketball coaching staff

The four members of the new Kentucky basketball coaching staff that are permitted to go out recruiting — Pope and assistant coaches Alvin Brooks III, Cody Fueger and Jason Hart — had a presence at several major shoe circuit events this weekend, including the Nike EYBL stop in Indiana.

And they got eyes on Johnson instantly. Pope and Hart watched Johnson play his first game Friday evening.

Johnson said Pope called him ahead of time to tell him Kentucky would be watching him play during the live period. Several other schools did the same.

As far as his relationship with the new UK coaching staff goes, Johnson said Brooks — UK’s new associate head coach who was previously at Baylor — has been contacting him and his family.

“Now that I’m home (from Link), I’ll probably take a couple of visits up there (to get to know) the staff and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “Just really them trying to build our relationship … We’re getting there though.”

Johnson also listed Arkansas (Calipari’s new home), Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Ohio State as other schools that are recruiting him hard at the moment.

Pope has already spoken, generally, about how his approach to traditional high school recruiting will still include pursuing the best talent available, something that was a leading philosophy of Calipari’s recruiting strategy.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said of being a clear priority target for Pope during his first recruiting cycle as the Kentucky coach. “A head coach that really trusts me and believes that I can impact his team from day one.”

It’s already been established with two newcomers to next season’s Kentucky team — Trent Noah and Travis Perry — that the value of being a Kentucky kid also carries significant weight with Pope.

“Being from there, there’s always pride playing with Kentucky,” Johnson said.

All of these elements are in place with Johnson, who is also a UK legacy recruit via his father, albeit in a different sport.

Johnson also isn’t sure where he will be playing high school basketball next season: Link Academy’s former coach, Bill Armstrong, was recently hired to Scott Drew’s coaching staff at Baylor, and the Bears are now a big factor in Johnson’s recruitment.

“He’s been reaching out to me. Me and Coach Bill built a close relationship this past season at Link,” Johnson said. “He’s definitely been reaching out to me … He’ll probably give me a call after (Friday’s) game. But yeah, me and Coach Bill have been real close.”

“It’s an option, but I’m not sure,” Johnson added when asked by the Herald-Leader if he would be playing at Link Academy again next season.

Jasper Johnson took an official visit to Kentucky last season in February for the Wildcats’ home loss to Gonzaga at Rupp Arena.

USA Basketball up next for Jasper Johnson

Johnson already has plenty on his spring and summer schedule, in addition to sorting through his new-look recruitment.

Johnson will have to skip next week’s fourth and final regular-season Nike EYBL session in Kansas City because he will participate in the USA Basketball Under-18 national team training camp in Colorado.

That training camp will feature instruction from several top college coaches, including Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Duke’s Jon Scheyer. The camp will include 30 players who are trying to earn a spot on the 12-member USA Basketball Under-18 team that will compete in June’s FIBA Under-18 Men’s AmeriCup, which is being held in Argentina.

Peach Jam, the Nike EYBL season-ending event, happens in mid-July in South Carolina.

“I’m trying to plan a few (recruiting visits) whenever I’m free,” Johnson said, before acknowledging his current lack of free time.

Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois and Ohio State were among the schools Johnson expressed an interest in visiting.

Arkansas boasts not only the former UK trio of Calipari and ex-assistants Chin Coleman and Chuck Martin, but the Razorbacks also now employ former Louisville head coach Kenny Payne, who also recruited Johnson when Payne was at U of L.

Johnson’s connections to Baylor — via Armstrong, his former high school coach — can’t be understated.

Ex-UK assistant Orlando Antigua, who was part of Kentucky’s recruiting efforts for Johnson in recent years, is now back at Illinois for his second stint at that school.

Whichever high-major school Johnson ends up committing to, the Central Kentucky native will go down as one of the best basketball prospects to come out of the commonwealth in modern times.

“He’s one of the most gifted guys from an offensive standpoint, an IQ standpoint and a leadership standpoint,” said Hurd, his EYBL coach. “… He’s doing things right. He’s doing his thing and I’m happy for him and I’m proud he’s our leader.”

While at Woodford County, Jasper Johnson led the Yellow Jackets to the Boys’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament for the first time since 1986.

What kind of high school players will Mark Pope recruit at UK? We’re about to find out.

‘The Quiet Force.’ One of Mark Pope’s biggest moves at UK has been adding this assistant.

Kentucky basketball adds another high-scoring, 3-point shooting threat for next season

‘Elite shooter’ Trent Noah joins UK. Mark Pope likes in-state star’s ‘special physicality.’

UK basketball recruit Travis Perry is sticking with the Wildcats and new coach Mark Pope

UK basketball’s 2024 recruiting class came undone. Here’s what happened to each player.