Who will be next to make the jump to LIV Golf? Gambling site has Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama as the leaders

As the second event of the LIV Golf Series is set to begin Thursday in Oregon, many are speculating about who might be the next PGA Tour player to jump to the Saudi-backed league.

One website, Bookies.com, has already put odds on the next player who will make the leap — and ultimately grab as much cash as possible. According to a release from the site, it “examined public comments from the remaining 21 players in order to look at the odds that any one of them will jump ship and commit to LIV in the near future.”

Is it pure speculation? Most definitely. Rory McIlroy, as you might expect after his comments about those who have left the PGA Tour, is a long shot. However, the site has a number of prominent players listed as favorites to be the next to sell out.

Here are the odds listed by the website:

Patrick Cantlay +350

2022 RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay reacts after making birdie on the 11th green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama +350

Hideki Matsuyama PGA Championship - Round 2

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts to his birdie putt on the third green during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland +450

2022 U.S. Open

Viktor Hovland reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Daniel Berger +450

2022 Players Championship

Daniel Berger plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tony Finau +450

2022 U.S. Open

Tony Finau plays his shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Zalatoris +600

Will Zalatoris lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament on Jun 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Collin Morikawa +600

2022 U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa looks on during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Sungjae Im +600

2022 Masters

Sungjae Im looks over the No. 6 green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Course. (Katie Goodale-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Smith +650

Cameron Smith of Australia looks at his golf ball on the 14th green during Round 1 of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele +650

Xander Schauffele's hat - Dressed for Success

Xander Schauffele talks with his caddie on the third fairway during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament (Vincent Carchietta – USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Fitzpatrick +800

2022 U.S. Open

Matthew Fitzpatrick poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Sam Burns +800

2022 Travelers Championship

Sam Burns walks on the 12th hole during the second round of Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2022 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann +800

Joaquin Niemann plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the Honda Classic. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy Horschel +900

Billy Horschel celebrates an eagle putt on 15 during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022.

(Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch – USA TODAY NETWORK)

Max Homa +900

2022 Wells Fargo Championship

Caddie Joe Greiner and Max Homa hold the trophies after winning the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. (Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Shane Lowry +1000

2022 RBC Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and Shane Lowry of Ireland walk to the 13th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club on June 09, 2022 in Etobicoke, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler +1000

2022 U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott walk to the second green during the third round of the U.S. Open. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Jon Rahm +2000

2022 U.S. Open

Jon Rahm lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Thomas +2000

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt at the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. (Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Spieth +2000

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller at Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy +3000

2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

Rory McIlroy talks with his caddie on the ninth tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

1

1