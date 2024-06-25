Advertisement

“Next John Terry” could leave Chelsea on loan according to latest report

The Chelsea News
·2 min read
“Next John Terry” could leave Chelsea on loan according to latest report
“Next John Terry” could leave Chelsea on loan according to latest report

There is a lot of concern about the players Chelsea are looking to buy at the moment, but there’s also a lot to sort out in terms of players on the books who may go elsewhere.

Alfie Gilchrist is one – he’s today been linked by The Athletic with a loan move to Como, the recently promoted side managed by former Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas. They say that there is serious interest a season long loan for the former Development Squad captain who broke into the first team picture last season in the depths of our injury crisis.

It would be a logical next step for the 20 year old, who has now had a taste of senior football but needs more.

“Alfie Gilchrist, he’s the Chelsea Under-23s captain. He’s only 18 but he could be the next John Terry, he’s a really good player,” Chelsea scout Sean Conlon said to CaughtOffside earlier this year.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I coached him and spent a lot of time with him. I’m hoping he goes on to do big things. At 18 he’s captain of the Under-23s and I think he’s got great promise, though I’m potentially a bit biased!”

An important next stage for Gilchrist

A great season for Gilchrist came rather out of nowhere – he ended with 11 Premier League appearances, mostly late in games off the bench, with Mauricio Pochettino liking his attitude and commitment as a blood and thunder defender ready to put his body on the line to defend a lead.

But with so many good defenders on the books, and hopefully fewer injuries next time out, it makes sense to have him playing regularly, and a loan in the best way to make that happen. Having him in Serie A with Cesc as his coach would be great fun, and we’re fully behind that idea.