“Next John Terry” could leave Chelsea on loan according to latest report

There is a lot of concern about the players Chelsea are looking to buy at the moment, but there’s also a lot to sort out in terms of players on the books who may go elsewhere.

Alfie Gilchrist is one – he’s today been linked by The Athletic with a loan move to Como, the recently promoted side managed by former Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas. They say that there is serious interest a season long loan for the former Development Squad captain who broke into the first team picture last season in the depths of our injury crisis.

It would be a logical next step for the 20 year old, who has now had a taste of senior football but needs more.

“Alfie Gilchrist, he’s the Chelsea Under-23s captain. He’s only 18 but he could be the next John Terry, he’s a really good player,” Chelsea scout Sean Conlon said to CaughtOffside earlier this year.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I coached him and spent a lot of time with him. I’m hoping he goes on to do big things. At 18 he’s captain of the Under-23s and I think he’s got great promise, though I’m potentially a bit biased!”

An important next stage for Gilchrist

A great season for Gilchrist came rather out of nowhere – he ended with 11 Premier League appearances, mostly late in games off the bench, with Mauricio Pochettino liking his attitude and commitment as a blood and thunder defender ready to put his body on the line to defend a lead.

But with so many good defenders on the books, and hopefully fewer injuries next time out, it makes sense to have him playing regularly, and a loan in the best way to make that happen. Having him in Serie A with Cesc as his coach would be great fun, and we’re fully behind that idea.