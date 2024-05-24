What next for Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC will be playing in the third tier of Scottish football next season for the first time since 1999.

Defeat over two legs in a play-off against Hamilton Academical relegated the Highland club from the Championship on Saturday night.

Some fans protested at the end of the game and called for changes at board level.

How have fans reacted?

There were angry scenes among the home support after the final whistle in Inverness on Saturday.

Hamilton Accies secured their return to the Scottish Championship by beating Inverness 5-3 on aggregate - consigning the Highland club to League 1.

Some Caley Thistle fans invaded the pitch and shouted towards the directors' box in the main stand.

ICT Supporters Trust has demanded a change in the board's leadership. It said the club was in a "sorry state".

It wants a fans' representative on the board to ensure the survival of the club's youth academy.

The club does a lot of work in the local community and offers coaching sessions at the city's schools.

Meanwhile, ICT Supporters Travel Club has already started looking ahead to lengthy away trips next season.

In a social media post it said: "Well the tears have been shed and the swears uttered. We now await an announcement from ICTFC to see what the future holds.

"Hopefully some long away trips and we shall endeavour to bring the fans to these games for as long as we possibly can.

"Already had some bookings for Queen of the South."

That journey to Dumfries is a round trip of 466 miles.

'Dark days' says former player

[Getty Images]

Former Caley Jags player Barry Wilson told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunch-time Live programme on Monday the board, management and players all had to take a share of the blame for this season.

Wilson was assistant manager to Billy Dodds at ICTFC until they got sacked last year.

He said: "Unfortunately for the club and everyone concerned, it's dark days at the minute."

On Monday, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers posted on X that he was "absolutely gutted" how the season had ended.

He added: "I am from this city and have friends who are ICT fans.

"I know what this club means to the supporters, they deserve better and I am sure given the chance the club will bounce back."

Club response

Late on Tuesday, club chairman Ross Morrison released a statement on behalf of the board of directors.

He said the past weekend had been "hugely disappointing" for everyone at the club and their goal was to return to the Championship as soon as possible.

"At the same time, we must continue to focus on the long-term stability and development of the club both on and off the pitch, to ensure our sustainability," he said.

"We have been working for a number of weeks on a comprehensive restructuring plan for what we believe is the best way forward for ICTFC, details of which will be announced in the next few days, but following last night’s board meeting, I can confirm that the club will remain full-time next season and I thank everyone in advance for showing some patience as we make sure that plan is finalised."

Mr Morrsion added that it was important they took time to make decisions for the future.

"We cannot thank our fans enough for the fantastic support they have given the team, both at home and away, through-out the season. Your commitment to the club is an inspiration and one of the foundations that will support us going forward.

"Once again, we would like to thank you all for your continued and valued support and hope you will remain with us on the next part of the club’s journey," he said.

New training base - 136 miles from Inverness

On Friday, ICTFC made the surprise announcement it was moving its training base 136 miles to Kelty in Fife.

The club said it had reached an agreement with League 1 side Kelty Hearts to use its New Central Park Stadium facilities.

ICTFC said: "The last few years have seen the geographic challenges in getting players to move to the Highlands become ever harder for a number of reasons."

The club added: "Inverness is and will always be our home.

"The Caledonian Stadium will always be where we play our football."

A very brief history of Caley Jags

The club was formed in 1994 following a controversial merger of two historic Inverness Highland League clubs - Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, which were both formed in 1885.

From the 1990s, ICTFC climbed through the leagues and has been managed by some famous names, including former England manager Terry Butcher, Hearts legend John Robertson, Celtic and Hibs player John "Yogi" Hughes and current boss Duncan Ferguson, who starred for Rangers and Everton.

Inverness have enjoyed cup glories - including the Scottish Cup in 2015.

And the club is behind one of the most famous Scottish football newspaper headlines.

After beating Celtic 3-1 in a Scottish Cup third round match in February 2000, The Sun wrote: "Super Caley Go Ballistic, Celtic Are Atrocious".

ICTFC players celebrating 2015's Scottish Cup win [Getty Images]

