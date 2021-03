The Associated Press

T.J. Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday. This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger's third stint in Ames, his first as head coach. ''It's somewhat rare to get the chance to return home but Iowa State was my first stop as a Division I college coach and it is my wife's adopted home,'' said Otzelberger, whose wife, Alison Lacey, was a three-time All-Big 12 pick for the Cyclones.