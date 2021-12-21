Next Hogs Up: Projecting Arkansas’ depth chart in 2022 – linebackers

Arkansas football has not been where it stands now in a decade. Freshmen who will join the team the next time the Razorbacks play a regular-season game would have been in kindergarten, or younger, the last time Arkansas was a national power.

The Hogs, regardless of the outcome in the Outback Bowl on January 1, have had a season that exceeded even the homers’ expectations. How much it continues into 2022 depends on a number of factors, including potential player and coach exits in the offseason.

For now, we don’t want to focus on such matters. Instead, let’s consider the players who are assured to be back, barring catastrophe.

In this series, Next Hogs Up, we take a shot at projecting Arkansas’ depth chart, position by position for the 2022 season. Take note, however, as certain positions will be kept broad, as opposed to specific. And we’re skipping quarterback because it’s KJ Jefferson No. 1 and Malik Hornsby No. 2 and there is no doubt about it.

We started with running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line. Earlier this week, we looked at the defensive line. Now, the linebackers, arguably the most tenuous of positional units in 2022.

Note: This doesn’t include linebacker Bumper Pool, who has a year of eligibility remaining, but has not decided whether or not to use it.

List

Next Hogs Up: Projecting Arkansas' depth chart in 2022 - defensive line

1. Andrew Parker, senior

Arkansas linebacker Andrew Parker (28) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

The 2022 season is Parker’s time to shine. He spent each of the last three seasons behind Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry in the linebackers depth chart. That’s a tough trio to overcome.

But Pool leaves, Parker is by far the most experienced returner. This ranking at the top doesn’t mean, necessarily, he’s going to be the best linebacker next year – though he could be – but instead it’s a reflection of where things will likely start when the spring comes.

Story continues

Parker played in 11 games this season, registering seven tackles and a sack.

2. Chris Paul Jr., redshirt freshman

Acting Arkansas coach Barry Odom, left, is pulled back to the sideline by an assistant during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

No pictures are available for Paul, a freshman from Georgia who played in three games this year as Arkansas attempted to maintain his redshirt eligibility.

His name has been brought up sporadically by coach Sam Pittman, suggesting with all the losses at the position next year, Paul could be in line for some snaps. Perhaps plenty of snaps.

He’s a thicker linebacker at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, but a tackling machine.

3. Jackson Woodard, sophomore

Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard (45) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Woodard has spent a bulk of the season on special teams, but he’s shined, getting seven tackles. He was lightly recruited out of Little Rock Christian in high school but joined the Razorbacks in the Class of 2020 as a preferred walk-on.

4. Jordan Hanna, redshirt freshman

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The photos should be showing a trend at this point. Arkansas simply does not have a lot of experience at linebacker next season without Pool’s return.

Hanna could follow in the footsteps of fellow Greenwood High School linebacker Grant Morgan, who also walked-on at Arkansas. Morgan turned his career into one of an All-American. Hanna should get a chance to get on the field in 2022, even if it starts at special teams.

5a, 5b and 5c. Mani Powell, Jordan Crook, Kaden Henley, freshmen

Powell, Crook and Henley are all three-star products of the Class of 2022. Arkansas knew it needed to load up on the position and took two in-state players in Powell and Henley and another from Texas.

It isn’t unheard of for freshmen to see the field immediately at linebacker. Fayetteville High’s Brooks Ellis had 33 tackles his first season at Arkansas. Powell is also from FHS. And the 2022 season is the best chance for that to happen since that 2013 season.

1

1